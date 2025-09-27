Crypto market shows mild recovery as major assets are turning green as well as DeFi and NFT metrics rise, and key industry developments emerge globally.Crypto market shows mild recovery as major assets are turning green as well as DeFi and NFT metrics rise, and key industry developments emerge globally.

Crypto Market Shows Slight Recovery after Massive Dip as Major Assets Turn Green

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 20:30
Major
MAJOR$0.12242+2.81%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000481+5.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001495+1.01%
NFT
NFT$0.000000434-0.09%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011994-0.14%
markett main5

The crypto landscape has recently witnessed a gradual spike after a significant downturn. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $3.78B mark after a 0.65% increase. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has seen a 23.04% slump, reaching $174.14B. In addition to this, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is still in the “Fear” zone while sitting at 34 points.

Bitcoin Sees Slight 0.14% Increase and Ethereum Jumps by 1.57%

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is currently trading at $109,696.32. This price level accounts for a minor 0.14% increase while the market dominance of the leading crypto asset has touched 57.8%. Similarly, Ethereum ($ETH) has also gone through a slight 1.57% surge in price. As a result, it is now changing hands at $4,017.65, whereas the market dominance of the leading altcoin is approximately 12.8%.

$AARK, $COIN, and $HOOD Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, Aark ($AARK), [Fake] Wrapped COINBASE ($COIN), and Robinhood ($HOOD) are the top names among today’s top crypto gainers. Specifically, $AARK has experienced a staggering 1560.64% increase, reaching $0.01360 mark in terms of price. Subsequently, $COIN has jumped by 611.11%, touching the price level of $0.004144. Following that, $HOOD is now trading at $0.006747, showing a 552.78% price increase.

DeFi TVL Surges by 2.32% and NFT Sales Volume Records 7.67% Spike

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 2.32% growth, attaining the $150.835B spot. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has surged by 1.93%, reaching $40.651B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni has secured the 1st position in the DeFi market, accounting for 26531% growth over twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, the NFT sales volume has also spiked by 7.67%, reaching the figure of $26,557,904. Along with that, the top-selling NFT collection, Vesting NFT, has secured a stunning 66.86% surge, claiming the $11,251208 mark.

Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Nod for S&P 500 ETFs and Tether Mints $1B USDT on Ethereum

Moving on, the crypto sector has also seen several other influential developments during the past 24 hours. In this respect, Cyber Hornet has submitted a filing with the SEC to launch S&P 500 ETFs linked to $XRP, $SOL, and $ETH.

Moreover, the Indian Enforcement Directorate has submitted charges against Raj Kundra, accusing him of possessing up to 285 $BTC (nearly 1.5B rupees), in connection with the crypto Ponzi scheme of late Amit Bhardwaj. Furthermore, Tether has minted an additional 1B $USDT tokens on Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

The post Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to ease interest rates for the first time in months, leading the way for potentially lower mortgage rates, bond yields and a likely boost to cryptocurrency over the coming weeks. Average long-term mortgage rates dropped to their lowest levels in months ahead of the central bank’s policy shift. Copyright{2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The central bank’s policymaking panel voted this week to lower interest rates, which have sat between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, to a new range of 4% and 4.25%. How Will Lower Interest Rates Impact Mortgage Rates? Mortgage rates tend to fall before and during a period of interest rate cuts: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.35% from 6.5% last week, the lowest level since October 2024, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also dropped to 5.5% from 5.6% as they neared the year-ago rate of 5.27%. When the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate to between 0% and 0.25% during the pandemic, 30-year mortgage rates hit record lows between 2.7% and 3% by the end of 2020, according to data published by Freddie Mac. Consumers who refinanced their mortgages in 2020 saved about $5.3 billion annually as rates dropped, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Similarly, mortgage rates spiked around 7% as interest rates were hiked in 2022 and 2023, though mortgage rates appeared to react within weeks of the Fed opting to cut or raise rates. How Do Treasury Bonds Respond To Lower Interest Rates? Long-term Treasury yields are more directly influenced by interest rates, as lower rates tend to result in lower yields. When the Fed pushed rates to near zero during the pandemic, 10-year Treasury yields fell to an all-time low of 0.5%. As…
NEAR
NEAR$2.721+1.52%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1522-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:59
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07665+1.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.007923+3.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4178+2.22%
MANTRA
OM$0.1656+3.17%
OP
OP$0.6691+2.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue