Crypto Market Shows Steady Performance Amid Neutral Sentiment

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 21:50
Bitcoin
BTC$111,277.21+0.86%
Capverse
CAP$0.1491+29.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.29+0.55%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004467-1.04%
markett main5

The crypto landscape maintains a stable outlook as shown by the latest 24-hour data. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.82T after a 01.17% increase. However, the 24-hour crypto volume indicates a 50.53% while moving around $77.08B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 40 points, displaying a neutral position.

Bitcoin Sees Slight Dip of 0.09%, While Ethereum Surges by 0.01%

Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), has seen a slight dip of 0.09%, reaching the $110,688.41 mark. In addition to this, its market dominance stands at 57.8%. Along with that, Ethereum ($ETH) is changing hands at $4,297.28, presenting a 0.01% increase in its price. At the same time, its market dominance is 13.6%.

$PIKACHU, $BOME, and $BEER Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Simultaneously, the prominent crypto gainers of the day include Pokemon ($PIKACHU), Book of Meme 3.0 ($BOME), and Beers ($BEER). Specifically, $PIKACHU has surged by 986.54%, reaching $0.00004790 in price. Following that, $BOME is trading at $0.00000001551 after a 763.23% increase. Subsequently, $BEER has jumped by 628% to reach $0.0007204.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 0.27% and NFT Sales Volume Records 27.49% Drop

However, the DeFi TVL has dropped by 0.27%, touching the $151.964B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has plunged by 0.17% to attain the $39.324B spot. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL growth, Bunni dominates the DeFi sector, accounting for 20920% increase over twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, the NFT sales volume has recorded a slump to $11,596,974 following a 27.49% dip. Similarly, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has reached $2,220,177, led by a 3.30% drop.

US SEC Employs Task Force for Crypto and Securities Fraud While El Salvador Acquires Another $696M in $BTC

Moving on, the crypto sector has also seen noteworthy developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the U.S. SEC has formed a task force that will target crypto and securities fraud across borders. Moreover, El Salvador has added fresh 6,292 $BTC (nearly $696M) to boost its Bitcoin reserves. Furthermore, Tangany has acquired €10M in the latest funding round under the lead of Baader Bank and collaborators.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

7,950+ investors back BlockchainFX with $6.8M raised, audits, rewards, and Visa utility, ranking it above BlockDAG as 2025’s best presale.
WHY
WHY$0.000000031+17.20%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 22:20
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9189-2.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088-11.91%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.08136+40.85%
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Since its creation, Ethereum (ETH) has continually surprised the markets. But the latest indicator marks an unprecedented milestone. For the first time, Ethereum's exchange balance has turned negative: in other words, more ETH leave trading platforms than enter. This rare phenomenon could be the fuel for a surge towards $7,000, according to several analysts. L’article Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+1.30%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05477+0.93%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00561+3.31%
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:05
