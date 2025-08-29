Crypto Market to Unlock $4.5B in Tokens as Major Projects Release Supply

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 04:06
TLDR

  • The crypto market will unlock $4.5 billion in vested tokens in September.
  • Sui will lead the releases with more than $153 million in tokens scheduled to enter circulation.
  • Fasttoken will unlock $90 million while Aptos will release nearly $50 million in tokens.
  • Arbitrum will follow closely with about $48 million worth of tokens entering the market.
  • Starknet, Sei, Immutable and ZK will also contribute to the September unlocks with millions in tokens.

The crypto market will release about $4.5 billion in vested tokens during September. Data from Tokenomist shows $1.17 billion comes from cliff unlocks, while $3.36 billion will follow linear unlocks. This large-scale release highlights the ongoing token distribution process across leading blockchain projects.

Sui Unlock Brings $153M Into Crypto Market

Sui will lead September’s unlocks with over $153 million in tokens scheduled for release. Tokenomist data shows Sui has unlocked only 35.1% of its supply. Therefore, this unlock significantly increases circulating tokens within the crypto market.

The crypto market views Sui as a major project with a large remaining locked supply. This unlock highlights both its growing circulation and potential supply pressure. Consequently, investors and stakeholders remain focused on how this release affects liquidity.

Sui’s position at the top of September’s unlock list emphasizes its market relevance. The crypto market monitors how its token distribution shapes trading activity. Moreover, the release will add significant value into circulation at once.

Fasttoken and Aptos Unlocks

Fasttoken will follow with nearly $90 million entering the supply during September. However, Tokenomist notes FTN has already released over 96% of its supply. Thus, this unlock has a smaller relative impact on the crypto market.

Aptos will unlock almost $50 million worth of tokens, making it another notable release. The crypto market will monitor Aptos given its role in expanding supply. These releases highlight how both older and newer projects handle vesting schedules.

Although Fasttoken has most of its tokens already circulating, Aptos remains early in its release cycle. This balance demonstrates varying strategies across projects. Therefore, both contribute to the $4.5 billion entering the crypto market in September.

Arbitrum, Starknet, and Others

Arbitrum trails closely with about $48 million in tokens set for release. This event reinforces the project’s role as a significant player within the crypto market. Its release will add further momentum to September’s overall distribution activity.

Starknet will release $16.85 million worth of tokens, while Sei adds about $16.49 million. Additionally, Immutable unlocks $13.4 million, and ZK releases $10.7 million. Collectively, these projects ensure the crypto market experiences broad distribution next month.

Vincent Kadar, CEO of Polymath, said, “Sophisticated investors now focus more on adoption, transparency, and governance.” He added the shift reduces short-term unlock anxiety. Hence, the crypto market increasingly values fundamentals over temporary supply shocks.

The post Crypto Market to Unlock $4.5B in Tokens as Major Projects Release Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.

