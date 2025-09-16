Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/16 14:06
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005642-2.33%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03585+0.30%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003181-15.89%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.023032-3.26%
Crypto Market Today

The post Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market this week is heading into a make-or-break moment. A mix of weak economic data from China and crucial interest rate decisions from the US, UK, and Japan will decide whether global liquidity fuels the next leg of the crypto bull run or triggers a correction.

China’s Weakness Could Spark Bigger Liquidity Push

Fresh data from China shows the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, below expectations of 3.9%. Industrial production slowed to 5.2%, the weakest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%. 

This cooling demand is likely to force Beijing to increase monetary stimulus. China has already been injecting liquidity, and the latest numbers suggest even larger measures could be on the way. Such action would boost global money supply, often spilling into crypto markets.

Fed Rate Cut on September 17

Attention now turns to Washington, where the Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision. Markets are pricing in a 25 basis point cut. If Chair Jerome Powell confirms the cut and signals more easing ahead, liquidity could surge. 

Historically, this kind of move has pushed Bitcoin 10% to 15% higher within weeks, with Ethereum and altcoins benefiting as risk appetite increases. If Powell stops short of committing to further cuts, however, risk assets may quickly lose momentum and face a correction.

Bank of England Decision on September 18

The Bank of England will follow with its decision on sep 18th. A dovish approach from the BOE would strengthen the global narrative of synchronized easing, further supporting the case for inflows into risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Bank of Japan Policy on September 19

Japan’s central bank could be the real game-changer. A dovish BOJ stance would weaken the yen, boost dollar liquidity, and increase flows into global assets. That extra liquidity could extend well beyond traditional markets and into crypto. But a hawkish surprise could deliver a shock to markets, similar to the turbulence seen in August 2024.

Crypto Market Predictions 

If the Fed, BOE, and BOJ all move in a dovish direction while China continues expanding stimulus, synchronized easing could deliver a wave of global liquidity. Bitcoin could break above $120,000, Ethereum ETF demand would accelerate, and altcoins could enter a powerful rally. 

On the other hand, if the Fed disappoints, China struggles, and the BOJ turns hawkish, volatility could rise sharply, with Bitcoin holding relatively steady but altcoins facing steep retracements.

Liquidity always flows in stages, starting with Bitcoin, moving into Ethereum, and finally rotating into altcoins. This makes the next 10 days especially critical. If global central banks align dovishly, this period could mark the beginning of a mega altseason in Q4.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How do Fed rate cuts impact crypto markets?

Rate cuts increase liquidity, which usually pushes Bitcoin higher first, followed by Ethereum and then altcoins as risk appetite grows.

What happens if the Fed does not signal more rate cuts?

If the Fed avoids signaling deeper cuts, risk assets may face a sharp correction, with altcoins being hit harder than Bitcoin.

Will Bitcoin lead the rally before altcoins in Q4?

Yes. Liquidity cycles usually start with Bitcoin, then flow into Ethereum, and finally rotate into altcoins, making Bitcoin the first mover.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02898+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08932-5.89%
XRP
XRP$3.0183+0.91%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$236.85-0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3111-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.008993+5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification