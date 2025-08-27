Crypto Market Wipeout: Nearly 180K Traders Liquidated After Bitcoin’s Drop

The crypto market faced a sharp correction as nearly $813 million worth of positions were liquidated within 24 hours, with Bitcoin [BTC] at the center of the storm. At press time, BTC had slipped below the $110,000 mark, sparking questions about whether the liquidation wave was purely a reaction to price action or if it […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.