Crypto Market Witnesses Mixed Sentiment as Market Cap Dips 1.45%

The crypto sector is going through a turbulent phase with mixed sentiment, as the latest market data shows. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has plunged by 1.45% to reach $4.01T. On the other hand, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped by 26.30%, reaching the $164.71B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 50 points, indicating a “Neutral” sentiment.
Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), has seen a 0.48% dip over the past 24 hours. In this respect, its price has reached $115,744.21, while its market dominance stands at 57.5%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) is now changing hands at $4,521.74. This signifies a 2.94% decrease, while the market dominance of the leading altcoin stands at 13.9%.
Simultaneously, Michi ($MICHI), FOMO BULL CLUB ($FOMO), and Frontier ($FRONT) are the leading players among the crypto gainers. Specifically, $MICHI has witnessed a staggering 2941.45% increase to reach $0.02248 in terms of price. Subsequently, $FOMO has experienced a 1029.14% spike over the same time, touching the $0.000003504 mark. Following that, $FRONT is hovering around $1.01 after a 638.02% rise.
Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has plunged by 0.79%, reaching the $160.018B mark. At the same time, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has recorded a 1.33% decrease, attaining the $41.745B spot. Contrarily, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni stands in the 1st position, accounting for a 23492% increase over twenty-four hours.
Additionally, the NFT sales volume has surged by 10.18%, claiming the $15,646,212 mark. Similarly, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has jumped by 63.27%, reaching $1,792,942.
Moving on, the crypto industry has also witnessed many other influential developments over the respective period. In this respect, the financial services platform American Express has unveiled blockchain-driven non-fungible token passport stamps for cardholders.
Moreover, Base is planning the launch of a native token to boost decentralization. Furthermore, Robinhood is aiming for private markets with the exclusive Robinhood Ventures Fund for the financial democratization of all.