Crypto markets generally rose, with ETH leading the way above $4,600

PANews reported on August 13th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its upward trend today after a slight pullback, with a 24-hour gain of approximately 2% to 7%. ETH rose 7.33% to above $4,600, approaching its all-time high; BTC edged up 0.41% to around $119,000. The AI sector rebounded 5.26%, with TAO and RENDER rising 6.31% and 6.64%, respectively, and FARTCOIN up 18.39%. The Layer 2 sector rose 5.09%, with MNT and TIA up 6.67% and 7.30%, respectively. The Layer 1 sector rose 4.88%, with ADA and SOL up 6.61% and 9.97%, respectively. The DeFi sector rose 4.64%, with LINK up 10.38%. The Meme sector rose 4.01%, with PEPE up 6.72%. The CeFi and PayFi sectors each rose 2.06%, with LTC up 6.64%.

