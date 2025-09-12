Crypto markets surge for five consecutive days, with BTC surpassing $115,000

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to SoSoValue data, last night's US August CPI data met expectations, but initial jobless claims hit a four-year high, prompting market bets on three interest rate cuts this year. Driven by multiple positive factors, crypto market sentiment remained buoyant today, with major sectors maintaining their upward trend. BTC rose 1.30%, breaking through $115,000; ETH rose 3.10%, briefly exceeding $4,500. The RWA sector rose 4.41%, while ONDO and KTA rose 9.78% and 10.72%, respectively. The meme sector rose 3.46%, with DOGE up 5.70%; the Layer 2 sector rose 1.96%, with MNT up 5.21%; and the Layer 1 sector rose 1.74%, with SOL up 3.53%.