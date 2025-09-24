Crypto millionaires at record level with ‘watershed year for institutional adoption’

The number of crypto millionaires has jumped 40% year-on-year to over 240,000, driven mainly by institutional adoption, according to Henley & Partners.

The number of crypto millionaires has risen by 40% year-on-year to 241,700, fueled by Bitcoin’s price rally and the broader crypto market valuation pushing past $3.3 trillion by mid-2025, according to a new report.

The number of crypto centimillionaires — people with crypto holdings above $100 million — rose 38% to 450, while the crypto billionaire count jumped 29% to 36 by the end of June, wealth and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners said in its Crypto Wealth Report on Tuesday.

“This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption,” Henley said.

