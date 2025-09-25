TLDR The number of global crypto millionaires increased by 40%, reaching 241,700 individuals. Bitcoin continues to drive the surge, with Bitcoin millionaires rising by 70% year-on-year. Bitcoin centimillionaires grew by 63%, while the number of Bitcoin billionaires rose by 55%. Institutional involvement in the crypto market has contributed to significant growth in crypto wealth. Inflows [...] The post Crypto Millionaires Rise 40%, Bitcoin Drives Surge as Market Hits $3.3 Trillion appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR The number of global crypto millionaires increased by 40%, reaching 241,700 individuals. Bitcoin continues to drive the surge, with Bitcoin millionaires rising by 70% year-on-year. Bitcoin centimillionaires grew by 63%, while the number of Bitcoin billionaires rose by 55%. Institutional involvement in the crypto market has contributed to significant growth in crypto wealth. Inflows [...] The post Crypto Millionaires Rise 40%, Bitcoin Drives Surge as Market Hits $3.3 Trillion appeared first on CoinCentral.

Crypto Millionaires Rise 40%, Bitcoin Drives Surge as Market Hits $3.3 Trillion

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 01:32
TLDR

  • The number of global crypto millionaires increased by 40%, reaching 241,700 individuals.
  • Bitcoin continues to drive the surge, with Bitcoin millionaires rising by 70% year-on-year.
  • Bitcoin centimillionaires grew by 63%, while the number of Bitcoin billionaires rose by 55%.
  • Institutional involvement in the crypto market has contributed to significant growth in crypto wealth.
  • Inflows into Bitcoin and Ether ETFs have seen substantial increases, with Bitcoin ETF inflows rising from $37.3 billion to $60.6 billion.

According to Henley & Partners’ latest Crypto Wealth Report, the number of global crypto millionaires has surged by 40%, reaching 241,700 individuals. This surge follows a thriving crypto market that pushed the total market valuation above $3.3 trillion by mid-2025. Bitcoin has been the main driver behind this growth, with the number of Bitcoin millionaires rising sharply over the past year.

Bitcoin Leads the Surge in Crypto Millionaires

Bitcoin continues to play a significant role in the rise of crypto millionaires. The number of Bitcoin millionaires rose by 70% from the previous year, reaching 145,100 individuals. This surge is largely attributed to Bitcoin’s strong performance between July 2024 and June 2025, outperforming the broader market during this period.

Moreover, Bitcoin centimillionaires, individuals holding more than $100 million in BTC, grew by 63%, reaching 254. The number of Bitcoin billionaires also increased by 55%, with 17 now holding over $1 billion in Bitcoin assets.

Institutional Involvement Fuels Growth

The rise in Bitcoin millionaires coincides with a surge in institutional adoption of cryptocurrency. Inflows into U.S.-based Bitcoin ETFs increased from $37.3 billion to $60.6 billion in 2025. Additionally, spot Ether ETFs saw a massive 4-fold increase in inflows, reaching $13.4 billion.

Advisory firms and hedge funds have also been actively expanding their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Spot ETH ETF holdings by advisory firms climbed to $1.35 billion, while hedge funds increased their holdings to $688 million. The surge in institutional involvement has had a clear impact on the broader crypto wealth landscape, including the growing number of crypto millionaires.

Despite the rise in ultra-wealthy crypto holders, overall user adoption of cryptocurrencies has grown more modestly. Global adoption increased by just 5%, reaching 590 million users. This slower adoption rate contrasts with the rapid growth in the number of crypto millionaires, underlining the concentration of wealth in the crypto market.

Henley & Partners noted that the U.S., Singapore, and Hong Kong are among the leading migration hubs for crypto investors. Smaller nations like El Salvador, Panama, and Uruguay are also developing favorable

