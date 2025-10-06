Crypto Mining and Investment Company Bitmine Purchased Millions of Dollars of Altcoins! Here’s the Altcoin It Purchased

Crypto mining and investment company Bitmine attracted attention with its large-scale acquisition last week.

Bitmine Purchases 179,000 Ethereum Worth $821 Million

According to data from on-chain analytics platform Onchain Lens, the company has purchased 179,251 units of Ethereum (ETH) in the last seven days, with a total value of approximately $821.75 million.

With the latest transaction, Bitmine’s total Ethereum holdings reached 2,830,151 ETH. The current market value of these assets in the company’s portfolio has risen to $12.97 billion. This makes Bitmine one of the largest Ethereum holders globally.

Analysts view Bitmine’s move as a strong vote of confidence in the growing potential of the Ethereum network and its impending institutional interest. They note, in particular, that Ethereum’s scalability solutions and staking returns are increasing its appeal to institutional investors.

Bitmine’s recent uptake is reportedly in line with the overall market recovery. Ethereum’s price has been trading above $4,500 in recent weeks, while accelerating institutional investment bolsters the asset’s long-term outlook.

According to experts, Bitmine’s purchases on this scale could reduce the liquidity of Ethereum supply on exchanges, which could put upward pressure on the price in the medium term.

*This is not investment advice.

