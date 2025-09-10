Crypto Mining Stocks Surge Following Microsoft-Nebius $17.4B Partnership

TLDR

  • Nebius secured a massive $17.4 billion deal to provide GPU technology to Microsoft through 2031
  • Crypto mining stocks surged with Bitfarms up 22% and Cipher Mining rising 20%
  • Nebius stock soared nearly 50%, reaching an intraday high of $98.68
  • The rally in mining stocks occurred despite Bitcoin falling 1%
  • The deal highlights how AI demand is reshaping business models of companies traditionally tied to Bitcoin mining

The cryptocurrency mining sector experienced a dramatic surge in stock prices following the announcement of a landmark deal between Nebius Group and Microsoft. The $17.4 billion agreement, which will run through 2031, sent shares of crypto mining companies soaring, with many posting double-digit gains despite Bitcoin’s price dipping slightly.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will see Netherlands-based Nebius provide dedicated GPU capacity to support Microsoft’s artificial intelligence operations. The agreement includes an option for expansion up to $19.4 billion, highlighting the tech giant’s growing commitment to AI infrastructure.

Nebius will support this partnership through its new data center in Vineland, New Jersey. The facility is scheduled to begin leasing infrastructure in 2025 and will continue scaling operations into 2026 and beyond to meet the demands of this extensive collaboration.

Investor enthusiasm for the deal quickly spread across related markets. Cryptocurrency mining companies, with their high-performance computing resources, emerged as clear beneficiaries of this development. Bitfarms led the rally with a 22% increase, while Cipher Mining followed closely with a 20% gain.

The surge wasn’t limited to these two companies. Other mining stocks including IREN, Hut 8, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf all recorded double-digit percentage gains as investors recognized their potential role in the expanding AI ecosystem.

Mining Companies Pivot to AI

What makes this rally particularly telling is that it occurred while Bitcoin itself fell approximately 1% over the same 24-hour period. With the cryptocurrency trading near $111,100, the divergence between mining stock performance and Bitcoin price movements suggests a fundamental shift in how investors view these companies.

Rather than being valued purely on their ability to mine Bitcoin, these firms are increasingly being recognized for their potential to support AI infrastructure. The substantial computing power and energy infrastructure that crypto mining companies have developed puts them in a unique position to capitalize on the growing demand for AI processing capabilities.

MARA Holdings stood as an exception to the trend, gaining just 4%. This relatively modest increase likely reflects the company’s recent strategic shift to focus more on Bitcoin holdings than expanding its computing infrastructure, making it less positioned to benefit from AI-related opportunities.

Market Impact of the Deal

For Nebius, the deal has been transformative. The company, previously valued at $15.3 billion, saw its stock price soar by 49.4% on Tuesday. Shares closed at $95.72 after reaching a 52-week high of $98.68 during trading hours.

The market’s reaction was robust, with trading volume for Nebius spiking to nearly 88 million shares, far exceeding its three-month average. This surge reflects investors’ confidence in the company’s strategic positioning within both the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sectors.

The Nebius-Microsoft partnership represents one of the largest deals of its kind in the AI infrastructure space. With the agreement spanning multiple years and including provisions for expansion, it signals a long-term commitment to developing the computing resources necessary for advanced AI applications.

The deal also underscores how the boundaries between cryptocurrency mining and AI infrastructure are blurring. Companies that built their operations around Bitcoin mining are now finding that their expertise in managing high-performance computing systems and energy-intensive operations makes them valuable partners in the rapidly expanding AI industry.

As Microsoft continues to compete with other tech giants in the AI arms race, securing dedicated GPU capacity through this partnership with Nebius appears to be a strategic move to ensure it has the computing resources necessary to develop and deploy sophisticated AI systems in the coming years.

The $17.4 billion Nebius-Microsoft deal marks a pivotal moment for both companies and highlights the growing intersection between cryptocurrency infrastructure and artificial intelligence development.

The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge Following Microsoft-Nebius $17.4B Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
