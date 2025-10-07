ExchangeDEX+
China Financial Leasing to raise $11.1 million from Innoval Capital to develop crypto and AI investment platforms amid Hong Kong's digital finance expansion. China Financial Leasing Group has announced plans to raise HK$86.7 million, or about $11.1 million, through a share placement to Innoval Capital. The funds would support its plan to build a new […]

Crypto News: China Financial Leasing to Raise $11M for Crypto and AI Investments

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/07 00:15
China Financial Leasing to raise $11.1 million from Innoval Capital to develop crypto and AI investment platforms amid Hong Kong’s digital finance expansion.

China Financial Leasing Group has announced plans to raise HK$86.7 million, or about $11.1 million, through a share placement to Innoval Capital. The funds would support its plan to build a new investment platform focusing on crypto and artificial intelligence, the Hong Kong-listed firm said. The initiative is a step by the company into the fast-growing digital finance and technology sectors.

China Financial Leasing Strengthens Digital Finance Focus

In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Financial Leasing confirmed that Innoval Capital will subscribe to a total of 69.38 million new shares at HK$1.25 each. The deal represents about 20 percent of the firm’s existing or current share capital and 16.7 percent of the firm’s enlarged base on completion. Innoval Capital, with Moore Xin Jin as director, will be playing the key role in the development of the new platform.

Related Reading: Crypto News: Julia Leung Reappointed as Hong Kong SFC CEO to Advance Crypto Oversight | Live Bitcoin News

Xin Jin in the crypto and fintech industries is well known. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq-listed Antalpha Platform Holding Company, which has assets valued at more than $1.6 billion. Its involvement adds credibility to China Financial Leasing’s move into digital assets and artificial intelligence. The partnership represents a strategic collaboration. Furthermore, it helps both firms exploit technology-driven investment opportunities effectively.

This investment is in line with China Financial Leasing’s long-term vision, according to the company, to evolve into a leader innovator in the field of digital assets. The company is planning to incorporate blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies in its operations. This integration aims to boost efficiency and improve asset management. Moreover, it creates new opportunities in the growing global digital finance market.

The announcement follows a recent policy statement from the Hong Kong government that favors crypto assets to be developed. Authorities in Hong Kong have been avid supporters of blockchain-based financial innovation and have been preparing a regulatory regime for exchanges, stablecoins, and custodians.

China Financial Leasing Shares Surge 34% After Crypto and AI Investment Plans

Following the announcement, shares of China Financial Leasing rose by almost 34 percent on October 6 to close at HK$1.72. The gains came even as the Hang Seng Index fell 0.67 percent that day. However, investors stayed optimistic. They believed the firm could benefit from Hong Kong’s growing reputation as a digital finance hub.

The company plans to launch a crypto and AI investment platform for both retail and institutional investors. Moreover, it seeks to offer diversified exposure to digital assets through this initiative. By combining AI-powered analytics with blockchain-based asset management, the firm aims to improve transparency. In addition, it hopes to enhance decision-making and strengthen portfolio management efficiency.

The partnership with Innoval Capital is a key step in ensuring that the firm is well placed at the interface between technology and finance. As Hong Kong continues to promote digital innovation, the company’s strategy could enhance its competitiveness and create new expansion opportunities. The move also shows how the traditional financial institutions of Asia are increasingly looking toward AI and crypto integration to continue growing in a changing market landscape.

The post Crypto News: China Financial Leasing to Raise $11M for Crypto and AI Investments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

