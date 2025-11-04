ExchangeDEX+
Crypto News: DeFi Protocol Balancer Reportedly Breached With $70.9M in ETH Tokens Stolen by Hacker

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/04 01:00
DeFi
Ethereum
Major
FINANCE
SecondLive
DeFi protocol Balancer under investigation after $70.9M in ETH tokens vanish in a suspected exploit, reports Nansen.

A major decentralized finance platform, Balancer, has reportedly suffered a security breach resulting in the theft of around $70.9 million in digital assets. The incident was first observed by blockchain analytics firm Nansen, which identified a large transfer of funds to a new wallet. The Balancer team has not yet issued an official response regarding the matter.

Large Transfer Sparks Security Concerns

According to data shared by Nansen on X, assets worth nearly $70.9 million were moved to a newly created wallet. The transferred tokens included 6,850 osETH, 6,590 WETH, and 4,260 wstETH. These assets are Ethereum-based tokens commonly used in staking and liquidity operations across the DeFi ecosystem.

The transfer appeared unusual due to its timing and the sudden movement of a large volume of tokens. On-chain analysts observed that the activity occurred within a short time frame, suggesting a possible exploit or a compromise of Balancer’s smart contracts. Blockchain security researchers have begun tracing the new wallet address to monitor for any further movements of the stolen assets.

As of this report, the Balancer team has not issued an official statement or provided technical details about the event. The lack of communication has caused uncertainty among users, who are seeking confirmation about the safety of their deposits and the status of ongoing transactions.

Possible Causes and Ongoing Investigation

Blockchain security researchers suggest the breach may relate to a weakness inside one of Balancer’s deployed smart contracts. Comparable attacks in DeFi previously exploited logic flaws or used flash loans to distort liquidity pools. Yet, no verified technical reason has been established.

The abrupt and large withdrawal of tokens occurred within minutes, showing the attacker had clear control and understanding of Balancer’s structure. Analysts are currently observing the attacker’s wallet for any fund movement or conversion into privacy-based coins. Multiple independent organizations have also started tracking the case to trace the assets and support recovery operations.

Broader Impact on the DeFi Ecosystem

The suspected exploit adds to a growing list of DeFi protocol breaches in 2025, which have already resulted in hundreds of millions in losses. Such events continue to raise concerns about smart contract security and the challenges of decentralized governance in managing protocol safety.

The market reacted quickly following the reports. Balancer’s native token, BAL, fell by 11.27%, while related DeFi tokens such as PENGU dropped by over 12%. Investors are exercising caution as investigations continue, and many are advised to avoid interacting with the protocol until an official update is released.

Crypto security analysts are urging users to monitor verified Balancer communication channels for further information. While investigations remain ongoing, the incident once again draws attention to the need for stronger code audits, transparent responses, and better risk management practices across decentralized platforms.

The post Crypto News: DeFi Protocol Balancer Reportedly Breached With $70.9M in ETH Tokens Stolen by Hacker appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

