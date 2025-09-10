Crypto News: Democrats Endorse Crypto Framework, CFTC Opens Path To Foreign Exchanges

Key Insights:
- In the latest crypto news, Senate Democrats released crypto market structure policy goals on Sept. 9
- CFTC issued an Aug. 28 advisory allowing foreign exchanges to register and serve American traders directly.
- Industry observers noted the Democratic framework could enable the passage of comprehensive crypto legislation.
In latest crypto news, Senate Democrats released a comprehensive framework for crypto market structure legislation on September 9, marking a potential breakthrough for bipartisan digital asset regulation.
The policy goals emerged as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) provided regulatory clarity for foreign exchanges seeking to serve American traders.
Crypto News: Democratic Framework Signals Bipartisan Path
Twelve Senate Democrats outlined six core principles for digital asset legislation, including closing regulatory gaps for non-security digital assets and incorporating platforms into existing frameworks.
The document addressed consumer protection, illicit finance prevention, and safeguards against corruption, creating headlines in crypto news column.
Justin Slaughter of Paradigm characterized the principles as strong, stating he could see a path to bipartisan market structure legislation passing the Senate.
The framework marked the first substantive Democratic position on comprehensive crypto regulation since Republicans advanced their discussion draft in May.
The Democratic proposal called for granting the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over digital commodities while preserving SEC authority over securities.
Additionally, the document emphasized consumer protection rules for retail-facing platforms and required clear disclosure standards for digital asset listings.
Galaxy Research head Alex Thorn noted the absence of Senate Agriculture ranking member Amy Klobuchar from the announcement. He questioned whether Klobuchar would engage as a decisive force, given Banking Committee ranking member Elizabeth Warren’s opposition to crypto legislation.
CFTC Opens Foreign Exchange Access
The regulatory developments coincided with an August 28 CFTC advisory clarifying foreign board of trade registration for non-US exchanges.
In a September 8 speech, Acting Chair Caroline Pham positioned the guidance as correcting enforcement-driven departures from decades of precedent.
The advisory reaffirmed frameworks from the 1990s, allowing foreign exchanges to register and provide direct market access to American traders across all asset classes, including digital assets.
Foreign platforms must demonstrate comparable regulatory supervision and establish information-sharing agreements with US authorities.
Pham stated the guidance addressed “regulatory clarity needed to legally onshore trading activity that was driven out of the United States due to the unprecedented regulation and enforcement approach of the past several years.”
American companies that established foreign operations for crypto trading received a defined pathway to return through FBOT registration.
The framework required no distinction between traditional and digital asset markets for registration purposes.
Legislative Progress Builds Momentum
The Democratic framework was built on House committee progress from May, when Financial Services Chairman French Hill and Agriculture Chairman Glenn Thompson released their discussion draft.
The House legislation introduced definitions for core industry concepts and established registration pathways under CFTC jurisdiction.
The Senate Banking Committee released its updated crypto market structure bill draft on Sept. 5, following summer consultations with industry participants.
Chairman Tim Scott’s staff refined the legislation based on stakeholder feedback, though timing remained fluid given Congressional schedule dynamics.
Both chambers emphasized coordination between SEC and CFTC jurisdictions while providing legal definitions for blockchain and crypto market terms.
The House draft preserved DeFi protocol protections and prohibited Treasury restrictions on self-custody wallets.
Crypto Market: Industry Response and Next Steps
The Democratic framework included provisions industry analysts viewed as restrictive, particularly language addressing DeFi platform misuse and prohibiting elected officials from profiting from digital assets while in office.
Thorn highlighted Democratic insistence on preserving GENIUS Act prohibitions on stablecoin yield payments.
However, Slaughter praised Democratic requirements for nominating and confirming CFTC and SEC commissioners as part of any legislative deal.
The framework demanded bipartisan regulatory processes to produce durable, balanced rules.
The CFTC advisory complemented broader regulatory clarification efforts, including the integration of Nasdaq’s surveillance system announced August 27.
These developments removed jurisdictional uncertainty that deterred foreign exchanges from serving US markets.
Combined with ongoing House and Senate legislative efforts, the Democratic framework and CFTC guidance represented the most comprehensive regulatory progress for crypto since Congress returned from recess.
Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/09/crypto-news-democrats-endorse-crypto-framework-cftc-opens-path-to-foreign-exchanges/