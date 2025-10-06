Crypto News: Galaxy Digital Launches GalaxyOne for Crypto and TradFi Investors

Galaxy Digital has launched GalaxyOne, a platform uniting crypto and TradFI finance, offering U.S. investors high yields and unified market access.

Galaxy Digital has unveiled GalaxyOne, a platform merging cryptocurrency and traditional finance for U.S. investors. The company founded by Michael Novogratz is focused on making institutional-grade access a part of everyday users’ experience. The new product integrates yield opportunities on cash balances with trading functionality on crypto and US equities. The project is aimed at addressing the increasing demand for cross-vehicle financial services in the digital asset space.

GalaxyOne Brings High Yields and Unified Market Access

GalaxyOne has a 4% or less than 1% annual percentage yield on regular deposits. Galaxy Premium Yield is a member-exclusive program exclusively available to high-net-worth clients that offers the opportunity to receive an 8% yield. The interest earned is compounded, or the user can choose to have this interest directly invested back into bitcoin or other supported cryptocurrencies.

The platform is segmented into two main divisions, namely, GalaxyOne Crypto and GalaxyOne Brokerage. GalaxyOne Crypto is a place for users to buy, sell, and store blue-chip digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It provides the ability to purchase automatically, immediate entry into the trade, and clear fees to guarantee a reliable trading experience.

GalaxyOne Brokerage offers commission-free trading in more than 2000 US stocks and ETFs. Fractional shares can be bought with a minimum trade size of ten dollars. Investors can also be eligible to borrow eligible stocks through the Galaxy One Stock Lending Program and earn passive income.

In addition, GalaxyOne offers traditional and Roth retirement accounts for investors who prefer to be long-term. The company said the platform is designed to provide yield and diversification from a single account. The strategy also represents the firm’s effort to blend the idea of crypto and equity investment opportunities in a single regulated framework.

Galaxy Expands Institutional Expertise to Retail Investors

Michael Novogratz said that GalaxyOne symbolizes the next phase in bringing Galaxy’s institutional strength to the individual investor. He posted on X that the launch saw a dramatic growth in the company’s reach.

On the other hand, Zac Prince, Managing Director of Galaxy, leads the project along with the original development team from Fierce. Fierce, which was acquired by Galaxy in 2024, was the basis of the GalaxyOne platform. Former Fierce CEO Rob Cornish is now Chief Technology Officer and runs platform operations.

Prince explained that the new investor demand is to get higher yields, yet have access to more, via a single platform. He further said GalaxyOne meets these expectations by combining yield generation, crypto trading, and equity investment. He said the platform truly represents Galaxy’s discipline and governance. Moreover, it reflects strong professional standards. Therefore, global financial partners trust it completely.



Many people in the industry consider GalaxyOne’s model to cement the link between the conventional financial world and cryptocurrency. Analysts hail the platform as a transitional industry between regulated investment vehicles and blockchain-based opportunities. By linking these markets, Galaxy aims to modernise investors’ approach to managing diving (cash) and flying (digital) portfolios.

As the platform develops, Galaxy Digital is planning to expand its offerings to include more yield opportunities and educational tools. The company is still focused on constructing transparent, compliant, and scalable systems for contemporary investors. GalaxyOne signifies a growing trend towards unified financial ecosystems that harmonize stability, yield, and innovation.

