Crypto News: India Tops 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, US and Pakistan Close Behind

The 2025 Index by Chainalysis revealed that India, the United States, and Pakistan are ranked as the top three countries in the global crypto adoption rate. The report also observed that Asia Pacific (APAC) countries led with 69% in crypto growth, while the Latin American countries followed with 63% growth.
|Country
|Overall index ranking
|Retail centralized service value received ranking
|Centralized service value received ranking
|DeFi value received ranking
|Institutional centralized service value received ranking
|India
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|United States
|2
|10
|2
|2
|2
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|3
|10
|3
|Vietnam
|4
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Brazil
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Nigeria
|6
|7
|8
|3
|8
|Indonesia
|7
|9
|7
|4
|7
|Ukraine
|8
|4
|6
|8
|6
|Philippines
|9
|6
|9
|13
|10
|Russian Federation
|10
|8
|10
|9
|11
Driven by robust engagement across major APAC markets like India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, the total transaction volume grew from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. Closely behind, Latin America followed, and then Sub-Saharan Africa’s adoption trailed by 52%. North America showed an impressive growth of 49% while Europe surged 42%.
According to the report, the GENIUS Act in the US has highly influenced the adoption rate of stablecoins across the world. Despite not being in effect yet, the initiative has sparked great interest among the investors. Meanwhile, in the European Union (EU), the Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) paved the way for stablecoins like EURC.
Moreover, the data shows that stablecoin transaction volume remains dominated by USDT and USDC, which are consistently more popular than other stablecoins. Between June 2024 and June 2025, USDT processed over $1 trillion per month, peaking at $1.14 trillion in January 2025.
Chainalysis said, “These volumes highlight the continued centrality of Tether and USDC in crypto market infrastructure, especially for cross-border payments and institutional activity.”
Geographically, the US remains the world’s largest market for converting traditional currency into crypto. It has $4.2 trillion in total volume, which is more than four times the next highest country, South Korea.
South Korea followed with over $1 trillion, and the European Union registered just under $500 billion. South Korea showed a more diversified onramp profile, reflecting the change in investor behavior and access to alternative cryptoassets. At the same time, the UK and the EU dominated the percentage of total fiat purchases allocated to Bitcoin, at approximately 47% and 45%.