Crypto News: Kanye West Drops YZY meme coin on Solana, Is This The Next 100x Play?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/21 12:38
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04929+12.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-0.92%
YZY
YZY$1.189+137.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002886+31.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00709+0.71%
Altcoin To Buy This Week

The post Crypto News: Kanye West Drops YZY meme coin on Solana, Is This The Next 100x Play? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has officially entered the cryptocurrency market with the launch of his meme coin called YZY on the Solana blockchain. The token made an explosive debut, briefly crossing $3, before hitting a reverse.

West revealed the project in a post on X, writing, “YEEZY MONEY IS HERE. A NEW ECONOMY, BUILT ON CHAIN.” The announcement immediately directed fans and traders to the official website, which shows YZY not just as a coin but as part of a larger financial ecosystem.

Inside the YZY Money Ecosystem

The project is branded as YZY Money and is designed around three major parts. At its center is the YZY token, which powers all transactions within the system. Alongside it, Ye has introduced Ye Pay, a payment processor that aims to reduce merchant fees, and YZY Card, a debit card that allows users to spend both YZY and USDC worldwide.

On the website, YZY Money is described as a new kind of financial system that gives users control while reducing reliance on centralized authorities.

Token Distribution and Risks

Early data shows a potential challenge to decentralization. Reports confirm that the top six holder addresses collectively control more than 90 percent of the token supply. Project documents show a supply split with 20 percent reserved for public allocation, 10 percent for liquidity, and 70 percent marked for Yeezy-related investment.

To address trading manipulation, the token uses an “anti-sniping” system that deploys 25 contract addresses, with only one acting as the official YZY token. The idea is to prevent automated trading bots from exploiting liquidity during early stages. A vesting schedule managed by the open-source protocol Jupiter Lock spreads token release over 24 months.

Whether YZY becomes the foundation of Ye’s promised “new economy” or fades into the long list of short-lived celebrity crypto projects will depend on adoption, regulation, and the market’s willingness to trust his vision.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000624+4.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00285+30.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05192+1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10216+2.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1194+3.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has called for the United States to embrace stablecoins to modernize its payment systems.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001776-0.89%
Propy
PRO$0.7712+5.54%
Allo
RWA$0.005122+1.86%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/21 13:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Norway bans new power-intensive crypto mining to conserve electricity

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000