Crypto News LIVE : Powell Speech Today, Bitcoin Price, XRP Price, FED Meeting, Jackson Hole Speech and More

August 22, 2025 11:30:53 UTC

What to Expect from Powell’s Speech Today

All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, where he may walk back the Fed’s 2020 dovish framework. Big banks are split. Goldman expects a September rate cut, while Barclays sees December. Adding to market jitters, Trump has teased a “mystery announcement” after comments on Ukraine–Russia. Meanwhile, Nvidia halted its China chip production, and Beijing is exploring a yuan-backed stablecoin. Traders brace for high volatility, possibly some downside first, before a potential surge with Bitcoin eyeing $150K

August 22, 2025 11:22:04 UTC

What Time Will Jerome Powell Speak Today?

Jerome Powell will deliver his speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. MDT).

August 22, 2025 11:22:04 UTC

Why Powell Speech Today Could Shake Markets

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, dubbed the “Oscars of monetary policy,” begins today in Wyoming. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his keynote on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. EDT. Investors watch closely, as Powell often signals major shifts on rates, inflation, and liquidity. History shows big reactions: dovish in 2021, hawkish in 2022, mixed in 2023–24. This year, markets are already nervous, pricing in tighter policy. One line from Powell could sway stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin

August 22, 2025 11:13:13 UTC

Powell Speech Today Could Shake Markets, But ETH Rally May Follow

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Summit today could trigger volatility across markets. Similar events in 2023 and 2024 sparked sharp reactions as investors braced for hawkish signals. This year, fears remain high, with a September rate cut probability at 71%. But history shows what comes after—Ethereum staged big rallies following Powell’s remarks in the past. Many believe a similar ETH surge could follow once the initial volatility fades

August 22, 2025 11:13:13 UTC

Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Could Spark Crypto Rally

At 10AM ET, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole Summit, a key event for markets. Fears of a hawkish tone have pushed the September rate cut odds down to 71%. But economic signals are flashing red unemployment is up to 4.2%, jobless claims are rising, and bankruptcies hit 2020 highs, with inflation still below 3%. Analysts say even mild dovish hints could spark a massive short squeeze, boosting Bitcoin and altcoins.

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum: 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million; Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million; A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612. There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
PANews2025/08/22 20:09
