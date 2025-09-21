The post Crypto News: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment,’ Says Vitalik Buterin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum may have found its killer app. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued that low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) could do for Ethereum what search did for Google. It could provide a reliable, global revenue engine while staying aligned with community values. The Long-Running Tension For years, Ethereum faced a divide between apps that generated revenue and …The post Crypto News: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment,’ Says Vitalik Buterin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum may have found its killer app. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued that low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) could do for Ethereum what search did for Google. It could provide a reliable, global revenue engine while staying aligned with community values. The Long-Running Tension For years, Ethereum faced a divide between apps that generated revenue and …

Crypto News: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment,’ Says Vitalik Buterin

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/21 11:15
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Explains

Ethereum may have found its killer app. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued that low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) could do for Ethereum what search did for Google. It could provide a reliable, global revenue engine while staying aligned with community values.

The Long-Running Tension

For years, Ethereum faced a divide between apps that generated revenue and apps that fulfilled its founding ideals. High-fee activity like NFTs and memecoins brought money but little long-term value. At the same time, projects like ENS, Lens, or privacy protocols were innovative but could not sustain the wider $500 billion ecosystem.

That gap left the community waiting for something that could tick both boxes. In 2025, many now believe Ethereum has it: low-risk DeFi.

What Low-Risk DeFi Means

Low-risk DeFi refers to simple but powerful tools such as payments, savings, fully collateralized lending, synthetic assets, and transparent exchanges between them. Unlike speculative yield farming or memecoins, these services provide real value and are increasingly secure.

Aave, Maker, and other platforms already offer competitive deposit rates on stablecoins. At the same time, hacks and failures, while still present, are being pushed to the experimental edges of the ecosystem.

Why This Moment Is Different

Two things changed. First, protocols have matured, lowering risks compared to the early days. Second, traditional finance itself looks shakier in parts of the world. For many, DeFi’s transparent and automated systems now appear safer than unstable banks or politicized currencies.

Ethereum’s revenue base is also stabilizing. Transaction fees and collateral demand from low-risk DeFi now provide steady economic support while avoiding the perverse incentives that came with speculative bubbles.

A Better Model Than Google’s

The analogy to Google is deliberate. Most of Google’s innovation, from AI models to new programming languages, generates little revenue. Search and ads pay the bills. Buterin argued this model incentivized Google to hoard user data and prioritize profit over openness.

Ethereum’s low-risk DeFi, by contrast, aligns economics with mission. It enables global and permissionless access to payments and savings while strengthening ETH’s role as collateral. It is profitable, sustainable, and culturally congruent.

Where It Could Lead

Low-risk DeFi may be just the foundation. It can evolve into undercollateralized lending, prediction markets for hedging, and new forms of value such as basket currencies or flatcoins. Each step would expand financial inclusion while keeping Ethereum’s ethos intact.

If this thesis holds, Ethereum’s future may not rest on speculative bubbles or short-lived fads. Instead, its long-term growth could be anchored by the steady, global demand for safe and open financial infrastructure.

