Crypto News: Ripple Launches Ripple Prime in the US, Offering Digital Asset Spot Prime Brokerage Services

Ripple launches Ripple Prime for U.S. institutions, combining Hidden Road’s platform for multi-asset digital trading services.

Ripple has expanded its presence in the United States with the introduction of Ripple Prime, a digital asset spot prime brokerage. The new service gives institutional clients access to over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions across leading digital assets, including XRP and Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.

Expansion of Ripple Prime in the United States

Ripple announced that the U.S. launch follows the completion of its acquisition of Hidden Road, a multi-asset prime brokerage platform. By combining Ripple’s licenses with Hidden Road’s technology, Ripple Prime now provides a single platform for institutional trading and financing.

This move allows Ripple to extend its financial services to U.S.-based institutions that seek direct access to digital assets. The brokerage enables clients to execute and manage trades efficiently while meeting regulatory and operational requirements. According to Ripple, this development marks the company’s entry into a broader range of institutional services within the U.S. market.

Ripple Prime clients can now execute OTC spot transactions and cross-margin these holdings with other products such as OTC swaps, CME futures, and options. This cross-asset functionality supports integrated portfolio management for institutions trading multiple asset classes.

Ripple Integration of Hidden Road Capabilities

Hidden Road was officially acquired by Ripple in October 2025 and now operates as part and parcel. This acquisition enables Ripple to offer a complete range of prime brokerage services, including access to foreign exchange (FX), derivatives, swaps, and fixed income products.

Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, stated, “The launch of OTC spot execution capabilities complements our existing suite of OTC and cleared derivatives services in digital assets and positions us to provide U.S. institutions with a comprehensive offering to suit their trading strategies and needs.” His statement reflects Ripple’s plan to integrate its technology with Hidden Road’s established infrastructure to serve institutional investors more efficiently.

Through this integration, Ripple Prime aims to simplify the process of accessing both digital and traditional financial products under one platform. The company stated that institutions can now engage with multiple asset classes while maintaining operational transparency and efficiency.

Ripple’s Broader Institutional Focus

Ripple has continued to build its portfolio of enterprise solutions in digital finance. The company’s suite of products includes Ripple Payments, Ripple Custody, and Ripple Prime. Ripple Payments provides blockchain-based solutions for cross-border transactions, while Ripple Custody focuses on secure digital asset storage and management.

Ripple’s expansion into prime brokerage further positions it as a comprehensive financial technology provider. The inclusion of RLUSD and XRP within Ripple Prime’s offerings supports the firm’s broader strategy of using blockchain to make institutional trading faster and more efficient.

With the launch in the U.S., institutional investors gain access to a regulated and integrated brokerage platform. The new capabilities are designed to serve banks, hedge funds, and asset managers that trade across both digital and traditional markets. Ripple’s goal is to bridge these sectors and deliver tools for improved trading, financing, and risk management.

Ripple’s announcement marks another step in its global strategy to expand digital asset access and infrastructure for financial institutions. By combining Hidden Road’s technology and Ripple’s regulatory experience, the company is positioning Ripple Prime as a full-service platform for institutional clients operating in the evolving U.S. digital asset landscape.

