Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/09 14:33
NEAR
NEAR$2.703+8.03%
Union
U$0.01005-1.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.129+7.50%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23093+2.17%
XRP
XRP$3.0213+3.81%
Crypto News Today

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News

Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite strength in equities and commodities, digital assets remain rangebound, signaling a defensive stance among traders.

Macro Pressures and US Inflation Concerns

The muted action follows a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report. August nonfarm payrolls added just 22,000 positions, far below forecasts. This fueled expectations of rate cuts, pushing Treasury yields lower and lifting equities. However, crypto traders remain on edge ahead of Thursday’s CPI release and the European Central Bank’s rate decision, both of which could set the tone for global risk assets.

Altcoins Show Mixed Performance

While majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum remain steady, altcoins are seeing varied momentum. Solana (SOL) is nearing all-time highs, supported by strong retail and institutional demand. Its memecoins, including BONK and FARTCOIN, are also climbing. Meanwhile, Worldcoin (WLD) surged over 40% after Eightco Holdings unveiled a $250 million crypto treasury plan backed by BitMine and market strategist Tom Lee, highlighting growing institutional adoption.

Derivatives Signal Defensive Mood

Options trading points to a cautious setup ahead of the CPI release. QCP Capital reported increased demand for protective puts as short-term volatility climbs. On Polymarket, traders give Ethereum a 70% chance of staying above $4,600 this month but only a 13% chance of breaking past $5,600. In contrast, Solana stands out with stronger odds of hitting new all-time highs before 2026.

Institutions Driving Long-Term Adoption

Despite near-term caution, institutional interest continues to expand. Nasdaq has filed with the SEC to enable tokenized stock and ETF trading, bridging traditional finance with blockchain. Additionally, more crypto-linked firms are entering major indices. For example, Robinhood’s inclusion in the S&P 500, versus MicroStrategy’s exclusion, shows how diversified business models are gaining faster mainstream recognition.

Governance and Security Concerns

Market confidence remains pressured by governance issues. The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) protocol recently froze more than 270 wallets, including those tied to Justin Sun, citing phishing concerns. Later reviews revealed the crash stemmed from heavy shorting and token dumping, but the abrupt wallet freeze unsettled large investors and market makers, reinforcing a cautious outlook.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How Is Crypto Market Doing Today?

The market is cautious; Bitcoin holds above $111,600, Ethereum near $4,298, and altcoins show mixed momentum ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

What Is Bitcoin Price Prediction For September?

Analysts target $130K if BTC breaks $124K resistance, but short-term volatility is likely due to macro events like CPI and Fed decisions.

How Upcoming Fed Meeting Impact The Crypto Market?

A dovish Fed (rate cuts) could boost crypto by increasing liquidity, while hawkish signals may pressure prices amid risk-off sentiment.

Is It Right Time to Invest in Altcoins?

Select altcoins like Solana and Ethereum show strength, but overall market caution suggests careful research and diversification are key.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.697+7.62%
BULLS
BULLS$534.13+1.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,351.94+1.19%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:35
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,908.56+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163+2.55%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24065+3.14%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 15:37
Share
Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

The post Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout. The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not.  On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH’s 18.8% August pump. Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH’s revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence. Source: TokenTerminal Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market.  That’s not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value. And yet, Ethereum’s trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag.  Ethereum bulls target $6k Ethereum’s stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too.  Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn’t pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH’s fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched. Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that’s about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price. Source: Token Terminal The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum’s ATH.  On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn’t capture much real value. Classic…
Threshold
T$0.01668+3.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06241+1.77%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015085+4.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team