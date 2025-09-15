Crypto News Today: Institutions Bet Big on Solana Ahead of Fed Decision

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 19:34
Crypto News Today

The crypto world is entering an important week, with several major events capturing investors’ attention. According to Santiment’s market intelligence, a mix of new token rules, expected Fed decisions, trending projects, and global news is creating strong buzz among traders and investors.

Key Events Driving the Market

Fed Rate Cut Decision

At the center of it all is the most awaited U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision on September 17, with markets pricing in a 96% probability of a 25bps cut. Lower rates historically fuel crypto rallies in Bitcoin and altcoins, while a hawkish surprise may trigger a sell-off. 

Polkadot Introduces Scarcity with New Token Rules

Beyond the fed rate cut, Polkadot DAO passed Referendum 1710, capping the total supply at 2.1 billion tokens and reducing annual emissions. This move introduces scarcity and predictability for DOT, giving traders a reason to watch the token closely

As of now, 1.6 billion DOT are in circulation. By 2040, the supply will only reach 1.91 billion, far lower than the old unlimited model, which would have pushed it to 3.4 billion.

PumpFun’s Creator Sparks New Token Hype (PumpFun Meta)

PumpFun’s streaming platform is gaining attention as top creators like Sway and BunnyFuFuu attract new users. With 50% of the creator fees being used for token buybacks, it encourages more engagement. 

While excitement is high, some investors worry the hype could be short-lived, with quick sell-offs by insiders affecting the market.

Meanwhile, whales are actively buying KIND, BUN, and Bagwork tokens, with sizable orders pushing these into trending status and raising market caps. Even smaller, consistent buys in GPX show steady interest, suggesting that some investors are planning for the long term rather than chasing quick profits.

Institutions Show Confidence in Solana

Galaxy Digital has bought over $1.5 billion in Solana tokens in just five days. This shows strong institutional belief in the project, especially ahead of the Fed’s expected rate cuts. 

Upcoming token unlocks, including OP, ARB, and SEI, are also creating chatter, while altcoins like Avantis and Peaq gain momentum through new listings and price surges.

With tighter token rules, institutional buying, and the Fed’s rate decision, traders have plenty to watch

