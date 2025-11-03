ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Crypto News Weekly Wrap: XRP ETF To Launch Soon, L To Unlock $Trillion in RWAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The past week saw immense activity across the crypto market amid a 6% overall decline in the crypto market. Yet, the downturn has not stopped several fundamental news from offering potential clues about where the market could be headed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Weekly Crypto News Wrap: First XRP ETF To Launch By November 13 In a recent post on X,  journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Canary Capital had updated its S-1 filing for the proposed spot XRP ETF. The update removed what is known as the “delaying amendment.” This amendment had previously given the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) control over when the filing could take effect. By keeping it in place, the SEC could prevent a registration statement from becoming automatically effective. Once removed, however, the rules change. Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, the filing would automatically become effective after a 20-day waiting period—unless the SEC intervened or issued new comments. As a result, Canary Funds could see its spot XRP ETF go live as early as November 13. Still, the timeline would depend on Nasdaq’s approval of the firm’s Form 8-A submission. HBAR ETF Absorbs 0.5% Supply in 72-hours October 28 crypto news show the HBAR exchange-traded fund made its trading debut on Nasdaq and recorded roughly $8 million in trading volume, with figures indicating that the inflows accounted for about 0.5% of the existing HBAR supply. The fund was launched by Canary Capital and holds HBAR tokens insured by BitGo and Coinbase Custody. Visa Announces Support for Upto Four Stablecoins Visa announced plans to expand how payments are settled across its network by supporting multiple stablecoins.The move mirrored the payment firm’s long-term mission to modernize its payment infrastructure and keep pace with digital currency innovation. Industry analysts said Visa,… The post Crypto News Weekly Wrap: XRP ETF To Launch Soon, L To Unlock $Trillion in RWAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The past week saw immense activity across the crypto market amid a 6% overall decline in the crypto market. Yet, the downturn has not stopped several fundamental news from offering potential clues about where the market could be headed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Weekly Crypto News Wrap: First XRP ETF To Launch By November 13 In a recent post on X,  journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Canary Capital had updated its S-1 filing for the proposed spot XRP ETF. The update removed what is known as the “delaying amendment.” This amendment had previously given the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) control over when the filing could take effect. By keeping it in place, the SEC could prevent a registration statement from becoming automatically effective. Once removed, however, the rules change. Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, the filing would automatically become effective after a 20-day waiting period—unless the SEC intervened or issued new comments. As a result, Canary Funds could see its spot XRP ETF go live as early as November 13. Still, the timeline would depend on Nasdaq’s approval of the firm’s Form 8-A submission. HBAR ETF Absorbs 0.5% Supply in 72-hours October 28 crypto news show the HBAR exchange-traded fund made its trading debut on Nasdaq and recorded roughly $8 million in trading volume, with figures indicating that the inflows accounted for about 0.5% of the existing HBAR supply. The fund was launched by Canary Capital and holds HBAR tokens insured by BitGo and Coinbase Custody. Visa Announces Support for Upto Four Stablecoins Visa announced plans to expand how payments are settled across its network by supporting multiple stablecoins.The move mirrored the payment firm’s long-term mission to modernize its payment infrastructure and keep pace with digital currency innovation. Industry analysts said Visa,…

Crypto News Weekly Wrap: XRP ETF To Launch Soon, L To Unlock $Trillion in RWAs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 09:55
XRP
XRP$2.5446+9.91%
SOON
SOON$2.007-2.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007689+0.97%
Union
U$0.006204+0.25%
Overtake
TAKE$0.23543-8.52%

The past week saw immense activity across the crypto market amid a 6% overall decline in the crypto market.

Yet, the downturn has not stopped several fundamental news from offering potential clues about where the market could be headed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Weekly Crypto News Wrap: First XRP ETF To Launch By November 13

In a recent post on X,  journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Canary Capital had updated its S-1 filing for the proposed spot XRP ETF. The update removed what is known as the “delaying amendment.”

This amendment had previously given the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) control over when the filing could take effect.

By keeping it in place, the SEC could prevent a registration statement from becoming automatically effective.

Once removed, however, the rules change. Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, the filing would automatically become effective after a 20-day waiting period—unless the SEC intervened or issued new comments.

As a result, Canary Funds could see its spot XRP ETF go live as early as November 13. Still, the timeline would depend on Nasdaq’s approval of the firm’s Form 8-A submission.

HBAR ETF Absorbs 0.5% Supply in 72-hours

October 28 crypto news show the HBAR exchange-traded fund made its trading debut on Nasdaq and recorded roughly $8 million in trading volume, with figures indicating that the inflows accounted for about 0.5% of the existing HBAR supply.

The fund was launched by Canary Capital and holds HBAR tokens insured by BitGo and Coinbase Custody.

Visa Announces Support for Upto Four Stablecoins

Visa announced plans to expand how payments are settled across its network by supporting multiple stablecoins.
The move mirrored the payment firm’s long-term mission to modernize its payment infrastructure and keep pace with digital currency innovation.

Industry analysts said Visa, like many traditional financial and payments institutions, had recognized the growing potential of stablecoins amid U.S. regulators clarifying the rules governing USD-pegged tokens.

Visa launched a pilot program back in September to test stablecoins for cross-border transactions.

The move was meant for providing businesses with faster and efficient ways of moving money globally without facing the limitations of traditional banking.

The Bitcoin Whitepaper Celebrates Its 17th Birthday

The Bitcoin whitepaper, A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System,  marked its seventeenth anniversary this week on October 31.

The paper introduced Satoshi Nakamoto’s concept for an electronic cash system called the Bitcoin Network.

This network would solve the long-standing issue of double-spending and allow online transactions without banks or third parties.

“We have proposed a system for electronic transactions without relying on trust,” Satoshi wrote at the time.

Seventeen years later, Bitcoin’s impact had spread far beyond the small cryptography forums where it first took root.

The anniversary arrived as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, launched less than two years ago, achieved extraordinary growth—recording more than $62 billion in total net inflows and over $150 billion in net assets, according to data from SoSoValue.

According to the latest crypto news, Ondo Finance announced that its partnership with Chainlink was designed to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, or RWAs, and create a platform where major institutions could securely move their assets and operations on-chain.

According to the company, Ondo had already established one of the most advanced institutional ecosystems for RWA tokenization, bringing together more than 100 prominent entities across multiple blockchains and decentralized applications.

By integrating Chainlink’s oracle technology, Ondo aimed to strengthen its infrastructure and make it easier for traditional financial institutions to transition to blockchain-based services.

The collaboration also built on earlier joint efforts involving major players in global finance, including SWIFT and Euroclear.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/11/02/crypto-news-weekly-wrap-xrp-etf-to-launch-soon-l-to-unlock-trillion-in-rwas/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01288+1.01%
Union
U$0.006191-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004708-7.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1922-1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014891+4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,840.29
$105,840.29$105,840.29

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,549.15
$3,549.15$3,549.15

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5446
$2.5446$2.5446

+0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.78
$166.78$166.78

+0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17931
$0.17931$0.17931

+0.04%