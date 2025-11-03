Crypto News Weekly Wrap: XRP ETF To Launch Soon, L To Unlock $Trillion in RWAs

The past week saw immense activity across the crypto market amid a 6% overall decline in the crypto market.

Yet, the downturn has not stopped several fundamental news from offering potential clues about where the market could be headed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Weekly Crypto News Wrap: First XRP ETF To Launch By November 13

In a recent post on X, journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Canary Capital had updated its S-1 filing for the proposed spot XRP ETF. The update removed what is known as the “delaying amendment.”

This amendment had previously given the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) control over when the filing could take effect.

By keeping it in place, the SEC could prevent a registration statement from becoming automatically effective.

Once removed, however, the rules change. Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, the filing would automatically become effective after a 20-day waiting period—unless the SEC intervened or issued new comments.

As a result, Canary Funds could see its spot XRP ETF go live as early as November 13. Still, the timeline would depend on Nasdaq’s approval of the firm’s Form 8-A submission.

HBAR ETF Absorbs 0.5% Supply in 72-hours

October 28 crypto news show the HBAR exchange-traded fund made its trading debut on Nasdaq and recorded roughly $8 million in trading volume, with figures indicating that the inflows accounted for about 0.5% of the existing HBAR supply.

The fund was launched by Canary Capital and holds HBAR tokens insured by BitGo and Coinbase Custody.

Visa Announces Support for Upto Four Stablecoins

Visa announced plans to expand how payments are settled across its network by supporting multiple stablecoins.

The move mirrored the payment firm’s long-term mission to modernize its payment infrastructure and keep pace with digital currency innovation.

Industry analysts said Visa, like many traditional financial and payments institutions, had recognized the growing potential of stablecoins amid U.S. regulators clarifying the rules governing USD-pegged tokens.

Visa launched a pilot program back in September to test stablecoins for cross-border transactions.

The move was meant for providing businesses with faster and efficient ways of moving money globally without facing the limitations of traditional banking.

The Bitcoin Whitepaper Celebrates Its 17th Birthday

The Bitcoin whitepaper, A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, marked its seventeenth anniversary this week on October 31.

The paper introduced Satoshi Nakamoto’s concept for an electronic cash system called the Bitcoin Network.

This network would solve the long-standing issue of double-spending and allow online transactions without banks or third parties.

“We have proposed a system for electronic transactions without relying on trust,” Satoshi wrote at the time.

Seventeen years later, Bitcoin’s impact had spread far beyond the small cryptography forums where it first took root.

The anniversary arrived as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, launched less than two years ago, achieved extraordinary growth—recording more than $62 billion in total net inflows and over $150 billion in net assets, according to data from SoSoValue.

Ondo Collabs With Chainlink To Unlock Trillions in RWAs

According to the latest crypto news, Ondo Finance announced that its partnership with Chainlink was designed to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, or RWAs, and create a platform where major institutions could securely move their assets and operations on-chain.

According to the company, Ondo had already established one of the most advanced institutional ecosystems for RWA tokenization, bringing together more than 100 prominent entities across multiple blockchains and decentralized applications.

By integrating Chainlink’s oracle technology, Ondo aimed to strengthen its infrastructure and make it easier for traditional financial institutions to transition to blockchain-based services.

The collaboration also built on earlier joint efforts involving major players in global finance, including SWIFT and Euroclear.