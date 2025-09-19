A divergence has formed in the crypto futures market during the past week as Bitcoin and Solana have seen deleveraging against the others. Bitcoin, Solana Have Seen A Drop In Perpetual Futures Open Interest In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about the latest trend in the Open Interest for […]A divergence has formed in the crypto futures market during the past week as Bitcoin and Solana have seen deleveraging against the others. Bitcoin, Solana Have Seen A Drop In Perpetual Futures Open Interest In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about the latest trend in the Open Interest for […]

Crypto OI Shows Mixed Trend: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While Ethereum, XRP Up

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 10:00
XRP
XRP$2,9911-3,44%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,90478+6,28%

A divergence has formed in the crypto futures market during the past week as Bitcoin and Solana have seen deleveraging against the others.

Bitcoin, Solana Have Seen A Drop In Perpetual Futures Open Interest

In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about the latest trend in the Open Interest for Bitcoin and other top coins in the cryptocurrency sector.

The “Open Interest” here refers to an indicator that measures the total amount of perpetual futures positions related to a given asset that are currently open on all centralized derivatives exchanges.

When the value of this metric goes up, it means the investors are opening up fresh positions on the perpetual futures market. Generally, the total leverage present in the sector rises when this trend develops, so the asset’s price can become more unstable following it.

On the other hand, the indicator registering a decline implies holders are either closing up positions of their own volition or getting forcibly liquidated by their platform. Such a trend usually leads to a reduction in leverage, which can make the price act in a more stable manner.

Now, first, here’s a chart that shows the trend in the Open Interest for Bitcoin over the past week:

Bitcoin Open Interest

As displayed in the above graph, the Bitcoin Open Interest has followed an overall downward trajectory in this period, a sign that a net amount of positions have disappeared.

Interestingly, this trend has developed alongside a recovery surge in the BTC price to the $117,000 level. Generally, rallies attract speculative activity so the indicator tends to rise with them, but it would appear that it hasn’t been the case this time around.

Solana, the cryptocurrency sixth largest by market cap, has seen a similar trajectory in its Open interest during the past week, as the below chart shows.

Solana Open Interest

Thus, it seems both BTC and SOL have seen a cooldown in speculative activity even though their prices have witnessed a net increase over the past week. The same trend, however, hasn’t been seen with some of the other top digital assets.

The cryptocurrency number two only to Bitcoin, Ethereum, has witnessed a surge in the Open Interest, implying an increase in demand among the investors for leveraged positioning.

Ethereum Open Interest

The analytics firm has pointed out that XRP and BNB have also observed a similar trend. Given this divergence that has formed between the assets, it’s possible that ETH and company may be in for higher volatility than BTC and SOL.

BTC Price

Bitcoin recovered to $117,900 on Wednesday, but it seems the coin has seen a minor pullback since then as it’s now back at $117,000.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0,25316-6,95%
KIND
KIND$0,006581+40,61%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001901-5,93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1398-5,41%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002572-4,84%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00005035+2,31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0,014207+1,90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115.398,06-1,78%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00648+5,02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act