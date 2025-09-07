Crypto Phishing Attacks Surge In August As Losses Hit $12 Million

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/07 17:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06074+0.61%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001009-25.25%

Prominent web3 security outfit Scam Sniffer reports that crypto investors suffered an increased number of phishing scams in August. Notably, total assets lost to these scams during the last month represent an estimated 72% increase from July, representing a concerning development for the general crypto industry.

Crypto Whales Take Biggest Hit From Phishing Attacks

In an X post on September 6, Scam Sniffer provides an August 2025 security report covering phishing attacks on crypto wallets. The blockchain security firm notes that 15,230 victims lost a combined $12.17 million from all forms of phishing-related attacks. This data indicates a 72% increase in stolen funds and a 67% rise in victims compared to July’s $7.09 million in losses and 9,143 victims.

For context, phishing often involves fake websites, malicious smart contracts, or deceptive wallet prompts that trick users into giving hackers access to their digital assets. Once approved or shared, the funds are usually stolen instantly and cannot be reversed.

While phishing attacks often target retail investors, August’s data from Scam Sniffer highlights the disproportionate impact on crypto “whales.” ScamSniffer revealed that the top three single incidents drained $3.08 million, $1.54 million, and $1.00 million, respectively, totaling $5.62 million. Collectively, these cases made up 46% of overall monthly losses, demonstrating how hackers increasingly focus on high-value wallets.

Phishing

The August report also draws attention to a new wave of batch-signature scams enabled by Ethereum’s EIP-7702 upgrade. EIP-7702 temporarily allows externally owned addresses (EOAs) to function like smart contract wallets.

This means users can access smart contract–level features without migrating to a new address. With EIP-7702, actions such as batching multiple transactions, setting automated spending caps, or integrating passkeys become seamless for everyday Ethereum interactions.

However, malicious actors have now exploited this mechanism to trick users into authorizing malicious bulk transactions, often bundled with legitimate requests. In parallel, attackers continue to exploit direct transfer scams, luring victims into sending funds straight into phishing contracts.

These vectors are harder to detect than traditional phishing attempts, as they appear embedded within standard DeFi and NFT interactions.

Crypto Market Overview

At press time, the total crypto market cap is presently valued at $3.77 trillion following a 0.16% gain in the past day. According to data from Chainalysis, over $2.17 billion was stolen from cryptocurrency wallets in the 2025 H1, which was higher than the total losses from 2024. This heightened figure, as well as the increased phishing losses in August, all reinforce the broader need for blockchain security, striking a balance between utility and protection against malicious actors.

phishing
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

PANews reported on September 7th that Numerai founder Richard Craib posted on the X platform that due to the unique nature of staking, most websites display incorrect data on NMR's total value locked (TVL). For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but the actual value is approximately $20 million.
Numeraire
NMR$20.869+23.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:47
Share
Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu's market performance is unstable, but some positive signs appear
CROSS
CROSS$0.21493+0.12%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000556+3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:24
Share
Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s presale just passed the $800K mark, following a surge in investor interest shortly after it started. The project’s appeal comes from its mine-to-earn mechanics, which enable meme coin mining in a customized rig, but that’s not necessarily the innovative part. The innovative part is that you get to craft your own rig yourself and […]
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Particl
PART$0.1984+8.17%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.143+3.94%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 19:09
Share

Trending News

More

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Cipher Mining: Mining output in August was 241 BTC, and holdings reached 1,414 BTC

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts