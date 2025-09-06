Crypto Phishing Losses Escalate: $12.17M Stolen in August

Key Points: Crypto phishing losses reach $12.17M, impacting 15,230 victims.

The losses in August increased by 72% from July.

ETH remains a primary target for phishing attacks.

ScamSniffer’s August 2025 report reveals a dramatic 72% increase in phishing losses, reaching $12.17 million, affecting 15,230 victims, predominantly targeting ETH-related assets.

This surge emphasizes rising cybersecurity threats in crypto, heightening investor awareness and urging enhanced protective measures within digital asset markets.

Crypto Phishing Losses Surge 72% from July

The release of ScamSniffer’s August phishing report unveils a substantial rise in crypto phishing activities, with losses increasing by 72% compared to the previous month. Over 15,230 individuals fell victim to these scams. ScamSniffer, a known Web3 security firm, highlights ETH as a major target asset. They provide comprehensive data through their reports, emphasizing the frequent targeting of Ethereum in fraud schemes.

This notable spike in phishing activities has not been directly linked to specific market events or funding activities. Despite the escalation in threats, ScamSniffer continues to monitor and disseminate updates, lacking any official statements from their executive team about the specific report amidst ongoing surveillance of phishing avenues. Market implications remain significant, with ScamSniffer’s findings prompting the community to enhance wallet protection measures.

Ethereum Phishing Threats Persist Amid Price Fluctuations

Did you know? Phishing attacks have evolved significantly, with scammers increasingly targeting high-value assets like ETH.

As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,300.36, with a market cap of $519.08 billion. It holds a market dominance of 13.61%, and its circulating supply stands at 120.71 million. The 24-hour trading volume recently fell by 37.71% to $25.01 billion. Recent price fluctuations reveal a notable 66.84% increase over 60 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research insights suggest the persistence of Ethernet-related phishing is likely, stressing the importance of on-chain security improvements. The long-term security of DeFi assets relies heavily on enhanced security measures by developers and consistent community vigilance against phishing threats.