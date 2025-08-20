Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 07:30
RealLink
REAL$0.0508--%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.67-2.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1136-3.89%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00075-2.84%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002615+10.38%
Pi Network
PI$0.3465-2.48%

Every bull run has its winners, but experts say 2025 will be shaped by utility-driven projects. Meme coins and AI hype tokens are fading, leaving space for networks solving real problems. Among the best cryptos to buy now, three names keep showing up in expert picks: Chainlink, Pi Network, and Remittix (RTX). Each brings a different value proposition, connectivity, accessibility, and payments.

Chainlink: Powering Smart Contracts With Real Data

Chainlink (LINK) has been around for years, but its role in blockchain ecosystems is bigger than ever. By feeding real-world data into smart contracts, it enables DeFi, insurance, and cross-chain trading to work seamlessly. With major partnerships and integrations across Ethereum, Polygon, and other chains, Chainlink is seen as a backbone of decentralized finance.

Source: X(Twitter)

Experts point out that Chainlink’s growing adoption could make LINK one of the most reliable best cryptos to buy now for long-term stability.

Pi Network: The People’s Coin in Waiting

While still controversial, Pi Network (PI) has built one of the largest grassroots communities in crypto. Millions of users mine PI through their phones daily, waiting for full exchange listings. Its potential lies in sheer adoption and brand recognition.

If Pi can successfully transition from a closed ecosystem into mainstream trading, analysts believe it could emerge as a surprise crypto to watch in 2025. The scale of its community is its biggest weapon.

Remittix: The Payments Token Experts Can’t Ignore

Unlike hype-driven tokens, Remittix (RTX) is all about solving real problems: instant global crypto-to-fiat transfers. Positioned as a competitor to XRP and XLM, it’s gaining momentum fast. Experts highlight RTX as a next 100x crypto candidate because of its simplicity and wide use case.

Here’s why Remittix is tagged a top crypto:

  • Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ FIAT currencies
  • Eliminates bank delays and high fees
  • No complex KYC for spending crypto
  • $250,000 Remittix Giveaway fueling investor buzz

For investors looking for utility, low fees, and adoption potential, Remittix (RTX) is seen as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Don’t Wait for the Market to Decide, Jump on Remittix

Timing is everything in crypto. Those who waited on XRP and XLM years ago missed the exponential climb. Experts warn the same could apply here with Chainlink, Pi Network, and Remittix. Building a portfolio around tokens with real utility is how smart investors prepare for the 2025 bull cycle.

Want to secure your position? These three tokens may define the winners of the next wave.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities. This move marks a
U
U$0.02085+8.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:26
Share
"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Ember, "Rolling Brother" rolled over ETH with $125,000 to $6.99 million. During this period, the position increased to a maximum of $146
Ethereum
ETH$4,112.29-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:22
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Skip to content Home News Crypto News Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-infrastructure-investment/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020063-8.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:51
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

Fed Vice Chairman for Financial Supervision Supports Fed Staff Holding Small Amounts of Cryptocurrency

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge