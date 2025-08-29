Crypto Power Play: BlackRock Goes Big With Major Bitcoin And Ethereum Purchase

As the bull market cycle continues, Bitcoin and Ethereum adoption are sharply heating up among prominent figures and large corporations in the ever-evolving financial landscape. In the last few days, institutions have gone on a significant buying spree, one of which is the asset management firm BlackRock.

A Two-Day Bitcoin And Ethereum Shopping Spree

Bitcoin’s price has steadily faced notable price fluctuations, while Ethereum’s price has experienced a pullback from its recent all-time high. Despite this bearish performance from BTC and ETH, BlackRock is purchasing the two crypto leaders on a massive scale.

According to the reports, the world’s largest asset manager has acquired a staggering $750 million worth of BTC and ETH. It is worth noting that this massive accumulation by the leading firm was made within two days.

The report reveals that BlackRock bought about 413 BTC valued at $46 million, along with 73,864 ETH for a staggering $342 million on August 27. Prior to this huge purchase, the asset manager made another acquisition of 568 BTC for approximately $62.6 million, and 65,901 ETH valued at $292.6 million.

This rapid accumulation underscores the firm’s growing conviction in crypto as an institutional-grade asset class. While signaling rising demand among institutional investors, the huge purchase in such a short span reinforces the idea that traditional finance is sharply intertwining with the crypto sector.

Combining these acquisitions, the asset manager invested close to $750 million in its cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) products within a two-day window. In 2025, these purchases rank among the biggest single-day purchases made by a conventional financial institution.

Big BTC Investors Are Making Their Presence Known

Large Bitcoin and Ethereum holders, often regarded as whales, have been gradually returning to the market. Santiment, a leading market intelligence and on-chain platform, has reported an uptick in BTC and ETH whales even as bearish pressure intensifies. This growth is observed among wallet addresses holding 1,000 BTC and wallet addresses holding at least 10,000 ETH.

Such a trend from high-net-worth investors signals a possible change in market dynamics for the two assets. Their comeback coincides with a critical juncture for the cryptocurrency industry as investors balance the long-term growth trajectory of the assets against macroeconomic uncertainty.

Data from the leading on-chain platform shows that there are now 13 more wallets holding 1,000 BTC, bringing the total to 2,087 wallets. Meanwhile, for Ethereum, there is now a total of 1,275 wallets holding 10,000 ETH following an additional 48 new wallets.

At the time of writing, BTC and ETH were trading at $113,182 and $4,573, respectively, in the last 24 hours. While ETH’s trading volume has declined by over 13% in the past day, BTC’s trading volume is experiencing a slight upswing of nearly 5%.