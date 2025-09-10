Crypto Presale Alert: BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap as Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano and Avalanche

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 01:24
RealLink
REAL$0.06077-1.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.12218-4.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.010499-2.79%
skyrocket purple 6

The crypto market may be unpredictable, but one number is impossible to ignore: $7,004,256 raised from 8,565 participants. That’s where BlockchainFX (BFX), the latest best crypto presale 2025, stands today — already at 93% of its $7.5M soft cap. The presale price has surged from its $0.01 start to $0.023, with a $0.05 launch price confirmed, locking in 117% guaranteed gains for early buyers before public trading even begins.

BFX

This urgency is why analysts are calling BFX one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. The token is tied to BlockchainFX’s all-in-one crypto super app, where users can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and even gold in one Web3-enabled platform. Unlike speculative tokens, this project already solves a real problem: the need for a unified financial hub that merges DeFi with traditional markets.

Early Participants Already Earning Daily Rewards at 90% APY

While most presales promise benefits “after launch,” BlockchainFX is already rewarding participants. Those who join now can stake their tokens and earn daily USDT payouts with up to 90% APY, turning this presale into a crypto passive income 2025 opportunity.

On top of returns, BFX buyers receive exclusive perks:

  • BFX Visa Debit Cards (Gold, Green, Metal tiers).
  • NFT drops and $25,000 trading credits.
  • Access to the Founders Club with bonus allocations.
  • Entry into a $500,000 giveaway, with first prize worth $250,000 in BFX.

This mix of staking rewards, perks, and giveaways is fueling FOMO across crypto market news September 2025, with BlockchainFX listed as a trending presale crypto to watch.

BFX 1 8

Missed ICOs Show the Cost of Hesitation

The emotional trigger driving this presale is clear: regret. Ethereum’s $0.31 ICO delivered 15,000x returns. Solana’s $0.20 entry exploded to $260, creating crypto millionaires overnight. Polygon, Avalanche, and Cardano all tell the same story — those who waited missed life-changing wealth.

CoinICO PriceAll-Time HighROI MissedTakeaway
Ethereum$0.31$4,800+15,000xMillionaire-making presale
Solana$0.20$2601,300xSix-figure gains lost
Polygon$0.0026$2.921,000x+From undervalued to blue-chip
Avalanche$0.50$146292xHuge ROI for early buyers
Cardano$0.0024$3.101,291xLong-term success story

BlockchainFX today sits at $0.023 with a $0.05 launch target. The setup feels familiar — and the regret could be the same if buyers delay.

BFX

Why Analysts Say BlockchainFX Is Built for 1000x Potential

Unlike projects with hype but no product, BlockchainFX has audits from Certik, Coinsult, and SolidProof, plus KYC compliance and a 4.87/5 trust score. Its roadmap forecasts by 2030 include:

  • $1.8 billion in annual revenue
  • 25 million+ users worldwide
  • $500M daily trading volume
  • $630M distributed in staking rewards

These are not unrealistic dreams but targets backed by early adoption. With over $7M raised already, BlockchainFX has positioned itself as the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Is BlockchainFX the Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now in 2025?

The answer is yes. BlockchainFX is not just another coin — it’s a next-generation financial super app and one of the most undervalued altcoins under $1 today. With $7M+ raised, a fast-approaching soft cap, staking rewards at 90% APY, and a $0.05 launch price locked in, this presale delivers both immediate passive income and long-term upside.

The regret of missing Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon is still fresh in the minds of many. BlockchainFX offers your second chance — and the window is closing quickly.

Join BlockchainFX today with code BLOCK30 for 30% more tokens. Don’t miss the explosive presale of 2025 that could define the next crypto millionaire story.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

FAQs About BlockchainFX Presale

What is BlockchainFX (BFX)?

It’s a crypto trading super app combining crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and gold into one platform.

How to buy BlockchainFX presale crypto?

Connect your wallet, select ETH, BTC, BNB, SOL, USDT, or card, and confirm the transaction.

Is BlockchainFX safe?

Yes. It’s fully audited by Certik, Coinsult, and SolidProof, making it one of the most trusted crypto presale projects 2025.

Why is BlockchainFX considered the best crypto presale to buy now?

Because it offers staking rewards during presale, confirmed 117% gains pre-launch, and 1000x potential with a working real-world platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14552-1.21%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009036-3.32%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.33971-7.47%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04263+2.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.16077+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst

Republic and Incentive collaborate to ease and  reward Web3 participation