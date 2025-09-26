Crypto Presale Coins of 2025: BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up

The search for opportunities in crypto often leads to presales, where tokens are offered before hitting major exchanges. These moments can create strong entry points, especially when the network has real adoption, technology, or hype behind it.

What sets certain presales apart is not just token pricing but the infrastructure and communities already forming around them. Among the best crypto presales, four names are standing out right now: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER).

Each of these is pushing forward with unique strategies. BlockDAG is scaling globally with miners and mobile apps, BEST is tying into wallet utility, SNORT is linking meme coin energy to trading bots, and HYPER is aiming to expand Bitcoin’s reach with a layer-2 approach. Together, they show how presales can deliver value across different angles of crypto.

1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Delivers Proof!

BlockDAG is leading the charge in presales with numbers that show real traction. The project has already raised more than $408 million, onboarded 312,000+ holders, and attracted 3 million active users through its X1 mobile miner app.

Unlike many networks that wait until launch to reveal their systems, BlockDAG will roll out its Awakening Testnet on September 25 as a live prequel. This stage will deploy the chain’s core architecture, introduce account abstraction, and integrate miners directly with the blockchain using the Stratum Protocol. It also includes explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing, giving the community a full view of how the network performs under real conditions.

What makes BlockDAG stand out further is the delivery of hardware. Over 20,000 X-Series miners have already shipped across 130+ countries, with production scaling to 2,000 units weekly. These devices are actively mining during the testnet phase, providing early rewards while confirming decentralized participation. At the same time, millions of mobile users contribute through the X1 app, creating a dual-layer system of accessibility and high-power validation.

With the Batch 30 price locked at $0.0016 for a limited time, BlockDAG is giving participants a chance to enter before momentum peaks. Its ability to showcase proof instead of promises makes it one of the best crypto presales available, fueling urgency for those waiting on the sidelines.

2. Best Wallet Token: The Wallet Token With Utility

Best Wallet Token is powering up as a presale that combines wallet utility with token perks. The Best Wallet app already supports over 60 blockchains, with features like cross-chain swaps, fiat on-ramp, and built-in DEX aggregation.

Holders of BEST gain access to reduced fees, exclusive presales, and even governance rights to influence future development. Reports also mention an upcoming “Best Card” offering up to 8% cashback, making the token useful beyond speculation.

The presale has gathered strong traction, with nearly $16 million raised as of mid-September 2025. Pricing is advancing in stages, giving early backers better entry points before the sale closes at the end of December or earlier if allocations sell out.

With predictions suggesting BEST could reach $0.063 by the end of 2025, there’s a clear belief it could grow quickly once listed. Its mix of financial utility and presale perks places it firmly among the best crypto presales available now.

3. Snorter: Meme Coin With Bot Brains

Snorter is taking a different route, tying the hype of meme coins to a real trading bot ecosystem. Its Telegram-based bot includes tools like honeypot detection, MEV protection, rug-pull alerts, and copy-trading features, which help users trade with more confidence in high-risk markets. The token’s role is central, offering reduced transaction fees for holders and high staking APY options that reward long-term participation.

As of late September 2025, the presale has crossed the $4 million mark with token prices near $0.1039. At the same time, SNORT is already trading on decentralized platforms, with prices seen around $0.00039 and a market cap of about $390K, reflecting its early growth stage.

With a supply of 500M tokens and wide interest from the meme coin crowd, SNORT has a strong narrative. Its ability to turn hype into tool-driven adoption makes it a contender in the best crypto presales category.

4. Bitcoin Hyper: Bitcoin’s Layer-2 Ambition

Bitcoin Hyper is branding itself as Bitcoin 2.0 through a layer-2 solution. The goal is to deliver faster transactions, lower fees, and smart contract functionality on top of Bitcoin. Using Solana Virtual Machine integration, it plans to unlock DeFi, dApps, and bridges so BTC can be deposited, wrapped, and used in new ways before being withdrawn back to the main chain. This gives Bitcoin more flexibility without altering its base structure.

The presale is already strong, raising between $16.2 and $16.7 million with token prices near $0.012935. Backers also see staking rewards advertised around 68-69% APY, alongside audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf.

Momentum is building quickly, with reports of $300K inflows in a single day. Analysts point to potential growth if Bitcoin Hyper executes on its roadmap, especially as more projects fight to expand Bitcoin’s utility. With this mix of ambition and early traction, it earns its place in the best crypto presales lineup.

Looking Ahead

Presales continue to be a place where crypto users search for the next big move. The examples above show how different approaches can work: BlockDAG scaling live infrastructure, Best Wallet Token linking to financial tools, Snorter combining meme energy with trading bots, and Bitcoin Hyper attempting to give Bitcoin a broader role. Each has its own mechanics, price stages, and target users, but they all share the potential for growth before major listings.

BlockDAG, however, is pulling ahead thanks to its numbers and delivery before mainnet. With miners shipped worldwide, millions on the mobile app, and over $408 million raised, it offers proof rather than promises. That is why it stands out as the most hyped pick in the best crypto presales space today. For those keeping watch, this is the presale cycle that could shape the next major moves in 2025.

