Crypto Presale That Lets You Earn Three Ways: PEPENODE's Multi-Revenue System

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/09/08 02:23
Pepenode has decided to change the presale model. Instead of leaving participants idle, it gives them ways to earn right away. From the very first day of the presale, you can start generating rewards.

Mining, staking, and rising presale prices all work together to create activity before the project is even live. This makes this presale very different from what most people are used to.

Mining From Day One

The first revenue stream is mining. Many people did not get to mine because it required expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and technical knowledge. PEPENODE removes those barriers by offering a mining simulator.

Inside a simple dashboard, you can set up virtual nodes and facilities that begin producing rewards immediately. You are not waiting for the token to go live; you are mining from the day you join the presale.

Users can also carry out upgrades to enhance their mining experience. Every time you upgrade a facility, 70% of the tokens spent are burned. This permanent cut in supply makes the token deflationary and helps support the value of the remaining PEPENODE tokens. Put simply, while you earn mining rewards, you also help strengthen the system for the long term.

High-Yield Staking

The second way to earn is through staking, which is already live during the presale. Current staking rewards are very high, above 3,000%. This encourages early commitment and helps balance the system. More than 220 million tokens are already staked. People show strong trust in the ecosystem’s future, and they also want to benefit from the high-reward system.

Additionally, the high-staking response can help stabilize the price following the exchange listing since it reduces the number of tokens in circulation. Staking provides rewards, builds loyalty among holders, and adds stability.

Rising Presale Price

The third way to earn comes from presale pricing. Instead of one flat price, PEPENODE uses progressive rounds. Each stage raises the price slightly higher. This model allows early buyers to gain value as soon as the next stage begins.

Even without mining or staking, tokens rise in value simply because the presale has advanced. Late buyers are also motivated, as they see the price climbing and want to join before it goes higher.

The $PEPENODE token is currently worth $0.0010366 at this stage of the presale, and it will continue to rise steadily until the end of the presale.

Why the Three Layers Together Are a Game-Changer

On their own, mining, staking, and progressive presale pricing are not new. What is new is combining all three before launch and the impact they can have on the $PEPENODE token’s long-term value.

The three streams work together: mining provides constant rewards, staking locks tokens and builds scarcity, and presale pricing ensures automatic gains. Together, they keep momentum alive throughout the presale and add strength after launch.

Investors already see how unusual this presale is. The numbers prove it, with hundreds of millions of tokens staked before trading. That level of activity shows that people are recognizing what could be coming.

This multi-revenue system makes the presale itself a way to earn, grow loyalty, and support the ecosystem. Tokens are active from day one, working for holders. This early momentum matters.

By launch time, Pepenode will already have miners, stakers, and holders deeply involved. That level of commitment could set it apart and give it a much stronger start on exchanges.

The buzz that is already surrounding the presale could also be helpful following the entire event. People could start to spread the word about the project through word of mouth, and this could eventually be reflected after the presale, allowing tokens to spike very high within a short time.

How to Join the Presale and Start Earning

To join the ecosystem, all you need is a wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Once you connect it to the Pepenode website, you can choose how to buy tokens. Payment options include ETH, BNB, USDT, and even card payments.

After purchasing, you do not have to wait for launch day. You can immediately stake your tokens or begin mining through the simulator. From that moment, you are earning through one or all of the three revenue streams.

VISIT THE PEPENODE ECOSYSTEM

  Website   |    Telegram   |    X (Twitter)

The post Crypto Presale That Lets You Earn Three Ways: PEPENODE’s Multi-Revenue System appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

