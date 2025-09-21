As the market gears up for the final quarter of 2025, crypto price predictions are rolling in. Cardano, XRP, and HBAR each have their loyal communities and strong fundamentals, but analysts warn they could be overshadowed by a newcomer. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer-2 meme coin currently in presale, is generating buzz that rivals [...] The post Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.As the market gears up for the final quarter of 2025, crypto price predictions are rolling in. Cardano, XRP, and HBAR each have their loyal communities and strong fundamentals, but analysts warn they could be overshadowed by a newcomer. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer-2 meme coin currently in presale, is generating buzz that rivals [...] The post Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/21 16:30
XRP
XRP$2.9768-0.15%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5247-0.19%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23751-1.30%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.007+0.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002676+3.64%

As the market gears up for the final quarter of 2025, crypto price predictions are rolling in. Cardano, XRP, and HBAR each have their loyal communities and strong fundamentals, but analysts warn they could be overshadowed by a newcomer. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer-2 meme coin currently in presale, is generating buzz that rivals the excitement of past breakout tokens.

The XRP price prediction looks uncertain despite institutional interest

XRP price prediction models have been mixed all year. Some analysts see a rebound if ETF momentum continues, while others point to weak charts and fading retail interest. XRP still has an active community and benefits from regulatory clarity, but its recent performance has left many holders frustrated.

The challenge is that XRP often moves more slowly than retail traders would like. While institutions may see value, short-term investors are questioning whether XRP has the upside to justify holding. Without a strong catalyst, even optimistic XRP price prediction targets may fall short.

Cardano faces pressure to prove its worth

Cardano has long been described as a “slow and steady” project, but that patience is starting to wear thin. ADA supporters highlight the progress made in research-driven development, yet critics argue that Cardano hasn’t delivered enough real-world traction.

ADA price action reflects that divide. While the project still ranks high by market cap, traders are increasingly shifting capital elsewhere. With Ethereum and Solana dominating smart contract adoption, Cardano risks being left behind. For ADA to close the gap, it will need more than technical upgrades — it will need excitement.

HBAR adoption grows, but momentum is uneven

HBAR has made progress through partnerships and enterprise adoption, but the token’s performance hasn’t always matched the headlines. Supporters believe Hedera’s governance council and technology make it a strong long-term play. However, crypto is often driven by hype, and HBAR hasn’t always been able to capture that energy.

In Q4 2025, HBAR is expected to keep building quietly, but many traders want sharper price action. Without stronger momentum, even eight-figure partnerships may not push HBAR to the top of crypto price prediction charts.

Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight in presale

While ADA, XRP, and HBAR grind forward, Layer Brett is surging. The presale has raised in excess of $3.8 million so far at just $0.0058 per token, a sign of massive early traction. That momentum has many traders tipping $LBRETT to outshine bigger names in the months ahead.

Staking is another major driver. Rewards are still huge — a shade below 700% APY — though falling gradually as more investors jump in. That decline builds urgency and adds a sense of scarcity.

Community hype seals the picture. Telegram is buzzing with thousands of holders sharing memes and predictions, while X chatter pushes Layer Brett into wider circulation daily. This viral energy is exactly what older projects like ADA, XRP, and HBAR sometimes lack.

Why $LBRETT could outshine established projects in Q4 2025

Cardano has patience, XRP has institutional backing, and HBAR has enterprise adoption. But Layer Brett combines presale momentum, meme energy, and a roadmap that includes NFT drops, gamified staking, and cross-chain bridging. That blend of hype and utility is why analysts believe $LBRETT could surprise the market.

Crypto price predictions are never guaranteed, but sentiment counts for a lot and right now the excitement isn’t around ADA, XRP, or HBAR it’s around Layer Brett. If the presale keeps building at this pace, it could easily be the breakout story of Q4 2025.

Don’t wait on old predictions — back Layer Brett before Q4 begins.
Website: https://layerbrett.com
Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is buzzing with opportunities. Among thousands of tokens launching, only a handful manage to combine narrative strength, tokenomics, and community loyalty. BullZilla, Pepe, and FLOKI stand tall as the top presales with 100x potential. They represent different angles of the meme coin revolution while attracting financial students, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain […] Continue Reading: BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009618+0.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001053-0.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:15
Share
BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine's massive $11 billion investment in Ethereum has raised eyebrows in the crypto world. As the market eagerly awaits the next bull run, this bold move has sparked debates and curiosity. Is it a clever strategy or a high-stakes risk? Explore which coins are poised for growth in this fluctuating landscape. Ethereum Poised for Growth Amid Steady Movement Source: tradingview  Ethereum's price is steady, moving between approximately $4335 and $4825. The crypto giant is showing promise, with a week's growth of over four percent. This follows a half-year surge of nearly 127 percent. Although the current pace is slower, the potential for breaking above the $5040 resistance level is strong. If it breaches this point, Ethereum could aim for the next resistance at $5530. Such a move would be a noticeable increase from today's range, suggesting this crypto could continue its climb. The market indicators point to a balanced phase, meaning Ethereum might be setting the stage for further growth. Keep an eye on those key levels! Conclusion BitMine’s move has sparked debate. If ETH rises, the valuation could be substantial. However, market trends can change quickly. Timing and strategy will be key. BitMine’s decision shows confidence in ETH, but only time will tell if it pays off. The sector awaits the next market movement with interest. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173086-6.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1263-1.17%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002262-21.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:44
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are back in the spotlight as traders gear up for the next bull run. Both tokens are expected to reach new highs in 2025, supported by strong communities and continued visibility in the market.
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003588-3.80%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001286-0.23%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+7.70%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/21 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Senatör Cynthia Lummis, ABD’nin Trilyonlarca Dolarlık Borcu İçin Devasa Bitcoin Önerisi Sundu!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced