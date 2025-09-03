Crypto Prices Shake Up: Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum and BNB Drop! Top Gainers Revealed!

By: Coinstats
2025/09/03 16:05
Binance Coin
BNB$854.62+0.42%
Worthless Coin
WORTHLESS$0.007381-8.05%
Capverse
CAP$0.0691-1.32%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21359-0.41%
XRP
XRP$2.8535+1.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02652+0.22%
  • Bitcoin up, Ethereum and BNB drop – Crypto market shifts fast!
  • XRP rises, while Solana and Dogecoin show solid gains today.
  • Collector Crypt soars 494%, while major coins face declines.

The cryptocurrency market saw a mix of highs and lows in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin remains the market leader, gaining 0.4%, with its price rising to $110,761. This upward movement keeps Bitcoin on track with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion and a trading volume surpassing $48 billion. Nonetheless, Ethereum suffered a massive blow as it declined by 2.3 percent to $4,310.05, even after recording a massive increase of 6.0 percent in the last seven days.


BNB also faced a decline, dropping by 0.4% to $851.90. Likewise, Lido Staked Ether (STETH) also dropped, falling 2.4% to $4,299.75, and Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) also fell, dropping 2.4% to $5,211.02. TRON (TRX) fell by 1.0 percent to $0.3372.


These declines across major coins did not mean that all the assets were performing badly. XRP has gone up by 0.5 percent, reaching $2.82, and Solana has gone up by 2.2 percent, reaching $208.49. Dogecoin and Cardano also showed positive trends, gaining 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively.


Also Read: CleanCore Solutions Announces $175 Million Dogecoin Treasury Investment, Stock Takes a Hit


Top Gainers in the Last 24 Hours

In contrast to the declines in major coins, smaller altcoins have experienced impressive surges. Collector Crypt (CARDS) led the pack with a jaw-dropping 494.9% increase, now priced at $0.1681, boosted by a massive trading volume of $49 million. Metronome Synth ETH (MSETH): increased by 340 percent to reach $4,294.72.


Other prominent gainers are TDCCP, which has gone up 75 percent, and Worthless, which has gone up 71.4 percent. Merlin Chain (MERL) and Hemi (HEMI) had good performances as well, with gains pegged at 33.6 and 32.8, respectively.


As Bitcoin is experiencing an upward trend, Ethereum, BNB, Lido Staked Ether, and Truston have all taken significant declines over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, smaller altcoins like Collector Crypt and Metronome Synth ETH have experienced massive growth, keeping the crypto market as unpredictable as ever.


Also Read: Bitcoin Cash on Fire: Golden Cross Signals Explosive Surge Toward $600!


The post Crypto Prices Shake Up: Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum and BNB Drop! Top Gainers Revealed! appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.417+0.11%
FUND
FUND$0.0195--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01593-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014335-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Share
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.417+0.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,436.46+1.11%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976+3.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th