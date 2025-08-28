Crypto regulation heats up XRP ETF demand; Quid Miner introduces cloud mining upgrades

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/28 22:00
XRP ETF Momentum and Solana’s Expanding Ecosystem Draw Investor Attention — Quid Miner Provides a Stable Passive Income Solution

XRP and Solana (SOL) are again in focus. XRP has shown short-term swings, while Solana continues to grow across DeFi, NFT platforms, and institutional partnerships. Analysts note that despite turbulence, ETF expectations, cross-border adoption, and regulatory clarity are reinforcing the long-term outlook for both tokens.

Regulation and Institutional Confidence Strengthen XRP

The U.S. CLARITY Act and Europe’s MiCA framework have given XRP new momentum in compliance and transparency. The conclusion of Ripple’s battle with the SEC reduced uncertainty and opened the door to broader institutional adoption. Over 100 banks and financial institutions now use XRP as a settlement bridge in cross-border networks, benefiting from its low fees and near-instant speed.

With this adoption, XRP is increasingly recognized not only as a speculative asset but also as a strategic currency for global finance.

Market Volatility Fuels Investor Demand for Stability

Even with XRP advancing in global remittances and Solana gaining traction as a scalable DeFi chain, volatility remains a challenge for retail and institutional investors. The key question is how to benefit from long-term growth while avoiding short-term swings.

Quid Miner’s cloud mining platform provides a direct answer — a compliant, automated way to generate daily passive crypto income.

Quid Miner: Cloud Mining Without Barriers

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner launched professional cloud mining in 2018 and now serves users in more than 180 countries. The platform lets investors earn from major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT — all through a mobile app.

At the core is an AI-powered scheduling system that allocates resources to the most profitable assets. Users enjoy predictable daily returns without hardware, high electricity costs, or technical setup.

“Our mission is to make mining accessible to everyone, turning it into a transparent and inclusive way to earn crypto income,” says the Quid Miner team.

Why Investors Choose Quid Miner

  1. AI-Optimized Yields – Smart allocation to maximize ROI from assets like XRP and SOL.
  2. Compliance and Security – McAfee® and Cloudflare® provide bank-grade protection.
  3. .Multi-Asset Mining – Mine XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT on one platform.
  4. .Green Energy – Data centers powered by renewables, aligned with ESG investing.
  5. Mobile Access – iOS and Android apps with 24/7 multilingual support.

Start earning income in three simple steps

Step 1：Claim Your $15 Bonus — New users get $15 and start earning $0.60 daily with no upfront cost.:

Step 2：Quick Registration — Sign up with your email and access your dashboard instantly.

Step 3：Choose a Plan & Earn — Pick flexible contracts for different budgets, with daily returns credited automatically.

Stability in a Volatile Market

As regulatory clarity improves and ecosystems like XRP and Solana gain traction, the call for predictable income solutions is louder than ever. Quid Miner answers this call by transforming market uncertainty into consistent daily earnings.

Rather than being swept by volatility, investors can use Quid Miner as a reliable anchor — AI-driven, powered by renewable energy, and designed to support long-term participation in the digital economy.

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

Download the Quid Miner app, claim your $15 bonus, and start earning passive income with XRP, Solana, and more.

The post Crypto regulation heats up XRP ETF demand; Quid Miner introduces cloud mining upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
