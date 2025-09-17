The post Crypto Regulation News Today: U.S. and UK Plan Joint Crypto Framework appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. and the UK are preparing to work more closely on cryptocurrency regulations, a move that could reshape the future of global digital finance.

According to the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed a joint framework for crypto rules during a high-level meeting in London.

This signals that two of the world’s biggest financial powers are ready to set the tone for international policy. Official details are still pending.

A Meeting of Power Players in Crypto and Banking

The talks weren’t just between regulators. Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple were present, showing how deeply crypto is now tied to mainstream finance.

Ripple’s Cassie Craddock said the cooperation could become a “template for international collaboration,” adding that stronger ties could “unlock the full economic potential of blockchain for both economies.”

The UK aims to position itself as a global hub for digital assets, building on its strength as a traditional financial powerhouse. Working with the U.S. could give London an edge while the EU and Asia are also moving quickly on regulatory frameworks.

Stablecoins and Tokenization in Focus

Last week, crypto industry groups urged the UK government to include stablecoins and tokenization in the U.S.-UK Tech Bridge. This initiative already covers AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. Leaving out digital finance could put Britain at risk of falling behind.

Including stablecoins, in particular, would help the UK keep up with global adoption. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has also suggested the idea of a “cross-border sandbox”, where crypto firms could operate under joint U.S.-UK oversight for a trial period. Such steps could provide clarity for companies and reduce regulatory friction.

Also Read :

Crypto Market Today: The Next 10 Days Could Make or Break Altcoin Season in Q4

,

Public Sentiment Shows Strong Crypto Interest

A recent survey by Aviva shows that public interest in crypto remains high. Around 27% of adults said they would consider adding crypto to their retirement funds. One in five respondents, about 11.6 million people, have owned crypto at some point. Many view it as a means to pursue higher returns despite the associated risks.

Why This U.S.-UK Crypto Collaboration Matters

For the crypto market, this move signals growing political will to integrate digital assets into mainstream finance. With the U.S. still facing regulatory uncertainty and the UK aiming to attract innovation, closer cooperation could lay the foundation for consistent global crypto rules.

The timing is also significant. The meeting took place during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, showing the political weight behind the talks.

If the collaboration gains traction, it could accelerate adoption, boost institutional confidence, and cement the U.S. and UK as leaders in shaping the future of blockchain-based finance.