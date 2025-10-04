The post Crypto Regulations in Slovenia 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, has been crowned the world’s most crypto-friendly city in 2025, a title reflecting the nation’s rapid regulatory and economic advancement in the crypto space. This achievement follows Slovenia’s leading position in the Multipolitan crypto wealth concentration index, thanks to the government’s continuous efforts to refine and enhance its crypto regulation framework.

In 2025, Slovenia updated its regulatory rulebook with tax reforms, AML laws, travel rule requirements, and broader crypto regulations, creating a well-structured and secure environment for digital assets.

Table of contents Key Crypto Regulation Developments in Slovenia – 2025

What Do Slovenia’s Federal Agencies Say About Crypto?

Slovenia Crypto Taxation Framework – 2025 vs 2026

Corporate Crypto Taxation in Slovenia (2025–2026)

Slovenia’s Crypto Adoption Rate in 2025

Crypto License in Slovenia

Crypto Mining in Slovenia 2025

Conclusion

FAQs

Key Crypto Regulation Developments in Slovenia – 2025

June 30, 2025 – Second Working Meeting at the Slovenian Ministry of Finance

Members of Bitcoin Slovenia and Blockchain Alliance Europe, along with other groups, participated in the second working meeting at the Slovenian Ministry of Finance.

It aimed to classify crypto assets into two classes while providing a detailed explanation of bitcoin as an investment and payment tool, and a store of value.

April 17, 2025 – Draft Crypto Tax Law Announced

The Ministry of Finance launched a public consultation on a proposed 25% flat tax on capital gains from crypto-assets, applicable when converting to fiat or spending crypto.

Feedback deadline : May 5, 2025



: May 5, 2025 Implementation date: January 1, 2026

April 2, 2025 – ZIUIPSK Act Comes Into Force

This act mandates stricter AML and fund transfer standards for crypto service providers.

March 6, 2025 – ZIUIPSK & AML Amendments Adopted

The National Assembly approved the ZIUIPSK Act and amendments to the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act (ZPPDFT-2B) to enhance transparency and prevent illicit financial activity.

January 2025 – MiCA Regulation Becomes Applicable

The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation is now fully implemented in Slovenia. Crypto service providers must meet new licensing, transparency, and consumer protection rules.

Existing providers have until July 2026 to comply, unless an earlier deadline is set by Member States.

What Do Slovenia’s Federal Agencies Say About Crypto?

Bank of Slovenia

Acts as the primary regulator for financial services dealing with crypto-assets and oversees e-money token activities under MiCA.



Acts as the primary regulator for financial services dealing with crypto-assets and oversees e-money token activities under MiCA. Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia (FURS)

Manages tax compliance and enforcement for crypto.

It is currently working on redefining the fair market value starting in 2026 and considers crypto-related operations under the “permanent business activity” clause.



Manages tax compliance and enforcement for crypto. It is currently working on redefining the fair market value starting in 2026 and considers crypto-related operations under the “permanent business activity” clause. Office for Money Laundering Prevention

Oversees VASPs registration and enforces AML compliance to prevent fraud and cyber scams.



Oversees and enforces to prevent fraud and cyber scams. National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia

Responsible for enacting all crypto-related laws.



Responsible for enacting all crypto-related laws. Securities Market Agency

Handles the classification of crypto assets as securities.



Slovenia Crypto Taxation Framework – 2025 vs 2026

Taxable Event 2025 2026 (Proposed) Holding crypto Not taxed Not taxed Selling crypto for fiat Not taxed 25% tax on profit Spendingcrypto on goods/services Not taxed 25% tax on profit Crypto-to-crypto swaps Not taxed Not taxed Transfers between own wallets Not taxed Not taxed Mining/Staking income Taxedas income Taxed as income

Additional Notes:

Profits = Sale Price – Purchase Price – Transaction Fees



Losses can be used to offset future gains



Annual filing deadline: March 31



Tax payment deadline: Within 15 days of filing



Assets will get a fair market value reset on January 1, 2026



Only gains realized after January 1, 2026, are taxable



Corporate Crypto Taxation in Slovenia (2025–2026)

Aspect Details Tax Status Regular business/corporate income Tax Base All crypto-related income (trading, mining, staking) Tax Rate Standard corporate income tax rate Reporting Must maintain transaction records Filing Annual corporate tax return required Crypto-to-crypto swaps Included in business income Mining/Staking Taxed as business income

Slovenia’s Crypto Adoption Rate in 2025

Slovenia has emerged as a major financial hub for crypto in Europe, surpassing several technological centers globally. Its crypto adoption rate reflects a rapidly growing and tech-savvy population.

Metric Value Crypto user penetration rate 4.66% Digital asset user penetration 5.01% Estimated number of crypto users ~98,000 Adult crypto ownership rate (2024) 15% Crypto Friendliness #1 globally Estimated market revenue (2025) US$2.8 million Revenue per user (2025) US$28.7

Crypto License in Slovenia

There is no specific crypto license in Slovenia, unlike other countries. However, companies providing crypto services must register with the Office of the Republic of Slovenia for the Prevention of Money Laundering and other regulatory bodies.

Crypto Mining in Slovenia 2025

Crypto mining in Slovenia remains legal despite not having specific laws regarding it. It is even subject to personal and corporate income tax when considered as a business. But if mining is not considered the individual’s permanent business activity, then it is taxed as other income. This thin line between what is a hobby and what is business creates uncertainty for crypto mining taxpayers.

Conclusion

With a positive regulatory environment and supportive government agencies, Slovenia has positioned itself as a global leader in crypto regulation. The country is home to a growing number of cryptocurrency startups and is one of the wealthiest crypto countries, with an average of $240,000 per investor.

As platforms like Coinbase, Bitpanda, MetaMarket, Trust Wallet, and others gain traction among Slovenian users, the government continues to focus on tightening crypto laws—ensuring transparency, security, and proper taxation moving forward. Slovenia’s crypto regulation model could soon serve as a blueprint for other nations navigating the evolving digital asset space.

