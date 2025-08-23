Crypto Scam Sites Make Up a Fifth of ASIC’s Two-Year Takedown

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:48
SIX
SIX$0.02236+3.90%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473+2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10217+2.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022743+4.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.012333+3.00%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%

In brief

  • ASIC has removed more than 14,000 scam and phishing websites in two years, with crypto scams making up about 20%.
  • The regulator will now target fraudulent ads on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
  • Investment scams cost Australians nearly $1 billion in 2024, with tactics like “AI washing” emerging as new threats.

Australia’s securities regulator has taken down more than 14,000 scam and phishing websites over the past two years, with crypto schemes accounting for about one-fifth of the total, it said Thursday.

ASIC said it will expand its investment scam website takedown capability to include social media advertisements, in efforts to protect Australian consumers from increasingly sophisticated online fraud schemes. Roughly 3,015 crypto scam websites have been removed, the regulator said.

“ASIC could play a more active role in highlighting the differences between unregulated trading platforms (where investors are much more exposed to scam activities and bad actors) and regulated instruments,” Bridget Nichols, chief commercial officer at Australian crypto asset manager Monochrome, told Decrypt.

The regulator continues removing an average of 130 malicious sites weekly, it said, with the expanded powers aimed at disrupting scammers who use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to direct victims to fraudulent investment sites, according to the statement.

Regulated instruments provide “standard protections for investors,” including disclosures, custody rules, and conflict management, Nichols added.

Investment scams remain the most financially damaging type of fraud affecting Australians, with victims losing $945 million to these schemes in 2024 alone. 

“Expanding our investment scam takedown capability to social media ads will help safeguard Australian consumers,” ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement.

ASIC identified five prominent trends in online investment fraud over the past six months with

“AI washing” is emerging as a key tactic where scammers falsely claim their trading bots use artificial intelligence to generate guaranteed returns, exploiting public interest in the technology.

Scammers are deploying slick website templates and third-party tools like live trading charts, alongside fake news with AI-generated celebrity endorsements and “cloaking” tactics to evade detection.

“ASIC’s traditional toolkit—investigations, court actions, administrative actions—are important, but they can’t combat the scourge of online scams on their own,” Court said.

The crypto enforcement component comes as the assets face increased regulatory scrutiny in the country.

Earlier this month, ASIC charged four Victorian men, including a former barrister, with money laundering offenses linked to moving proceeds from large-scale investment scams to crypto  exchanges.

Australia’s financial intelligence agency last month declared crypto a top threat in financial crime crackdown, calling  it the “most ambitious overhaul of Australia’s anti-money laundering laws in a generation.”

Security vulnerabilities plague the wider crypto ecosystem, with Mitchell Amador, CEO of Immunefi, telling Decrypt, “This year, if we just look at the first half, we’re on track to lose about 3.6–4% of the entire sector’s assets to hacks, which is insane.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/336378/crypto-scam-sites-make-up-a-fifth-asics-two-year-takedown

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.43+8.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04658+12.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02091+9.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable