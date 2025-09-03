Crypto Sector Enters Recovery as Sentiment Shifts from Fear to Neutral

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 18:20
The global crypto landscape is displaying cautious optimism amid modest gains across top assets. In line with the exclusive market data, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $1.22T after a 0.48% surge over the past 24 hours.

In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped by 2.29%, reaching $172.71B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 42, presenting a shift from “Fear” to “Neutral” territory.

Bitcoin Spikes by 0.58%, While Ethereum Dips by 1.39%

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) has witnessed a slight 0.58% increase to reach $110,824.94 mark in terms of price. Additionally, the market dominance of the leading cryptocurrency accounts for 57.8%. However, Ethereum ($ETH) has gone through a 1.39% dip in the meantime, reaching $4,322.52.

Along with that, its market dominance is nearly 13.7%. Nonetheless, Solana ($SOL) occupies a crucial position among top-gaining assets with a 3.14% increase after which itst price is $209.16.

$NOT, $TRUMP, and $BOME Lead Daily Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers include NOT ($CAT), Mubarak Trump ($TRUMP), and Book of Meme 3.0 ($BOME). Specifically, $CAT is now hovering around $0.0004557 after a 580.69% increase. Following that, $TRUMP’s 492.84% jump has raised its price to $0.0004557. Subsequently, $BOME has seen a staggering 436.04% upsurge, touching $0.000000003795.

DeFi TVL Surges by 1.07% and NFT Sales Volume Records a 13.39% Growth

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has experienced a 1.07% spike, attaining the $152.294B mark. Nevertheless, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has seen a minor 0.91% drop. Contrarily, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap stands atop others with a 17025932% growth over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has risen by 13.39%, touching $14,580,293. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has slumped by 8.70%, claiming the $1,412,492 mark.

U.S. SEC and CFTC to Allow Crypto Trading on Regulated Entities and Ethereum Offloads $4.3M in $ETH

Moving on, the crypto industry has also witnessed many noteworthy developments. In this respect, the U.S. SEC and CFTC have joined forces to enable crypto trading on regulated platforms.

Moreover, the Ethereum Foundation has declared the sale of $43M in $ETH to drive growth plans. Furthermore, CleanCore has carried out a private placement of $175M to bolster the institutional presence of Dogecoin ($DOGE).

