Crypto Sector Faces Further Consolidation Amid Growing Fear

The worldwide crypto market is witnessing a notable consolidation in the early days of November 2025. As per the latest market data, the crypto market capitalization has plunged by 3.34% over the past 24 hours, reaching the $3.49T mark. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped to $205.74B, showing a 59.16% increase in the meantime. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has taken a further dip in the “Fear” territory to reach 27 points. Bitcoin Slips 2.49% and Ethereum Sees 5.64% Dip Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is currently trading at $104,858.50. This price level indicates a 2.49% decrease while the flagship crypto asset’s market dominance accounts for 60.2%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) is now changing hands at $3,523.31, presenting a 5.64% decrease. Along with that, its market dominance now stands at 12.2%. $AXOME $FELIS, and $BPX Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day Simultaneously, the list of top crypto gainers includes Axoloti Token ($AXOME), Felis ($FELIS), and Black Phoenix ($BPX) in the dominant positions. Specifically, $AXOME is now hovering around $0.001453 after a staggering 4495.49% rise. Following that, $FELIS has seen a 3490.20% increase in its price and is now trading at $0.0000005245. Subsequently, $BPX has surged by 3129.39%, touching the price level of $1.92. DeFi TVL Drops by 4.52% and NFT Sales Volume Records 3.56% Plunge Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has gone through a 4.52% slump, reaching the $143.223B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project when it comes to TVL, Aave, is now sitting at $36.229B after a 2.81% decrease. Nevertheless, in the case of 1-day TVL change, Credible Finance is the leading player in the DeFi market, accounting for a stunning 250033287% spike over twenty-four hours. At the same time, the NFT sales volume has plunged by 3.56%, claiming the $11,598,890 figure. Similarly, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, now stands at $964,132, led by a 11.19% dip. Strategy Proposes IPO for Further $BTC Buyouts While Stream Finance Halts Withdrawals after $93M Loss Moving on, the crypto landscape has also experienced many influential developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has proposed an IPO comprising 3,500,000 Series A $STRE Stock shares while planning to buy more $BTC. Moreover, Stream Finance, a renowned DeFi protocol, has suspended withdrawals after a loss of $93M. Furthermore, the U.S. prosecutors are looking for a maximum 5-year imprisonment sentence for the Samourai Wallet founders for money laundering. The worldwide crypto market is witnessing a notable consolidation in the early days of November 2025. As per the latest market data, the crypto market capitalization has plunged by 3.34% over the past 24 hours, reaching the $3.49T mark. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped to $205.74B, showing a 59.16% increase in the meantime. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has taken a further dip in the “Fear” territory to reach 27 points. Bitcoin Slips 2.49% and Ethereum Sees 5.64% Dip Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is currently trading at $104,858.50. This price level indicates a 2.49% decrease while the flagship crypto asset’s market dominance accounts for 60.2%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) is now changing hands at $3,523.31, presenting a 5.64% decrease. Along with that, its market dominance now stands at 12.2%. $AXOME $FELIS, and $BPX Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day Simultaneously, the list of top crypto gainers includes Axoloti Token ($AXOME), Felis ($FELIS), and Black Phoenix ($BPX) in the dominant positions. Specifically, $AXOME is now hovering around $0.001453 after a staggering 4495.49% rise. Following that, $FELIS has seen a 3490.20% increase in its price and is now trading at $0.0000005245. Subsequently, $BPX has surged by 3129.39%, touching the price level of $1.92. DeFi TVL Drops by 4.52% and NFT Sales Volume Records 3.56% Plunge Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has gone through a 4.52% slump, reaching the $143.223B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project when it comes to TVL, Aave, is now sitting at $36.229B after a 2.81% decrease. Nevertheless, in the case of 1-day TVL change, Credible Finance is the leading player in the DeFi market, accounting for a stunning 250033287% spike over twenty-four hours. At the same time, the NFT sales volume has plunged by 3.56%, claiming the $11,598,890 figure. Similarly, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, now stands at $964,132, led by a 11.19% dip. Strategy Proposes IPO for Further $BTC Buyouts While Stream Finance Halts Withdrawals after $93M Loss Moving on, the crypto landscape has also experienced many influential developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has proposed an IPO comprising 3,500,000 Series A $STRE Stock shares while planning to buy more $BTC. Moreover, Stream Finance, a renowned DeFi protocol, has suspended withdrawals after a loss of $93M. Furthermore, the U.S. prosecutors are looking for a maximum 5-year imprisonment sentence for the Samourai Wallet founders for money laundering.