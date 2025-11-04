Crypto sentiment nosedives to ‘extreme fear’ as Bitcoin drops under $106K

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index plummeted by 21 points to “Extreme Fear,” the lowest it’s been in seven months.

Crypto market sentiment took a major fall on Tuesday after Bitcoin briefly fell below $106,000 for the first time in over three weeks.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index on Tuesday dropped by half from the day before to a score of 21 out of 100, indicating “Extreme Fear” in the crypto market.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a 24-hour low of $105,540 on Monday, sliding from an intraday peak of over $109,000. It’s currently down 2% on the day, recovering above $106,500, per CoinGecko.

