Crypto shrugs at CPI report as investors await Fed’s next move

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 23:24
GET
GET$0.008575+1.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09494-4.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-2.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.010317-2.22%

August CPI did little to get crypto moving, leaving big players like Bitcoin stuck in neutral. With the Fed’s next call on rates just around the corner, the market’s collective shrug feels less like uncertainty and more like a deliberate holding pattern.

Summary
  • Crypto markets showed little reaction after August CPI rose 2.9%, leaving Bitcoin and other major tokens largely flat.
  • Total crypto market cap inched up 0.18% to $3.96 trillion amid neutral investor sentiment.
  • Traders now focus on the Fed’s September 17–18 policy decision, with markets pricing in a likely quarter-point rate cut.

The numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on September 11th showed the Consumer Price Index climbing to a 2.9% annual rate, edging up from July’s 2.7% on the back of persistent energy and grocery bills.

Meanwhile, the core CPI reading, which strips out those unpredictable food and energy costs, held firm at 3.1%. The data landed against a complex backdrop of rising jobless claims and revised payroll numbers that painted a murkier picture of the underlying economy.

For crypto traders, the latest CPI report did not appear to be a main event. Risk markets treated its arrival as the final piece of macroeconomic scenery set before next week’s true headliner: the Federal Open Market Committee’s policy decision.

Crypto’s muted response to CPI report underscores broader caution

The total crypto market cap edged up 0.18% to $3.96 trillion, yet the move concealed a lack of conviction beneath the surface. Bitcoin (BTC) was essentially unchanged at $114,221, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) sliding more than 0.5% each over the past 24 hours, according to crypto.news data.

Sentiment indicators added further nuance. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index held firm at a “Neutral” 47 following the data drop. This reading is more telling than a dramatic swing. It signifies a market consciously withholding its emotional response, unwilling to commit fully to risk until monetary policy becomes clearer.

The index has been anchored in this neutral territory all week, barely budging from 43 yesterday and 44 last week. This stability is a stark contrast to the “Greed” mode of 62 seen just last month and the “Extreme Greed” of 88 that marked the yearly high.

What’s next?

August’s CPI report presented the Fed with a thornier challenge. Shelter costs climbed 0.4% on the month as food prices rose 0.5%, with grocery staples like beef and produce leading gains. Gasoline jumped 1.9% after recent declines.

This crosscurrent is shaping rate expectations heading into the September 17–18 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Markets now assign an 88% chance of a quarter-point cut and an 11% probability of a deeper half-point move, according to CME FedWatch.

By year-end, traders are still betting on a cumulative 75 basis points of easing. The softer labor backdrop has pushed some to price in more aggressive action, even as inflation data tempers enthusiasm.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$114,577.84+0.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+12.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.69+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012605+5.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-2.55%
XRP
XRP$3.0104+0.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator