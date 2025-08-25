Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge lower amid growing risk-off sentiment

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/25 20:03
XRP
XRP$2.966-2.26%
Edge
EDGE$0.56566+6.00%
RedStone
RED$0.3841-4.30%
  • Bitcoin hovers near $111,500 as institutional demand dwindles.
  • Ethereum holds above the 50-day EMA support buoyed by steady institutional demand and capital rotation.
  • XRP struggles to hold its $3.00 support amid declining futures funding rate.

Cryptocurrency prices are back in the red on Monday following a short-lived rally on Friday, triggered by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, which signalled interest rate cuts in September. Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading slightly above $111,500 after peaking at around $117,430 on Friday. 

Meanwhile, altcoins led by Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are struggling to sustain their weekend gains. Institutional demand for Ethereum remains relatively steady, with Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) inflows stabilizing on Thursday and Friday. 

Data spotlight: Bitcoin faces risk-off sentiment as investors turn to Ethereum 

Bitcoin led other digital assets in a stubborn sell-off last week underpinned by risk-off sentiment leading into Friday’s Jackson Hole conference, where Fed Chair Powell’s remarks pushed crypto prices higher. Despite the dovish comments, sticky risk-off sentiment characterized crypto markets on Monday, reflecting rising Bitcoin spot ETF outflows.

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs extended outflows, for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. Weekly total net outflows averaged $1.17 billion, the highest since late February. Bitcoin price will likely continue facing strong headwinds if institutional demand remains suppressed.

Bitcoin spot ETF data | Source: SoSoValue 

Ethereum also experienced outflows early last week, but the trend turned around on Thursday and Friday. According to the chart below, ETH spot ETFs operating in the US recorded approximately $288 million and $341 million in inflows on Thursday and Friday, respectively, bringing cumulative inflows to $12.4 billion. 

Currently, total net assets average $30.6 billion, underscoring steady institutional demand and possible capital rotation from BTC to ETH. Ethereum hit a new record high of $4,955 on Sunday, suggesting bulls have the upper hand. Still, risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market cannot be shrugged off, seeing that the price of Ethereum holds below $4,600 at the time of writing.

Ethereum spot ETF data | Source: SoSoValue

XRP, on the other hand, has started the new week on the back foot, trading below its $3.00 support. Interest in the cross-border money remittance token is trending downward, as evidenced by low futures funding rates. 

CoinGlass data shows XRP’s weighted funding rate stable at 0.0115% after peaking at around 0.0524% on July 18. A low funding rate suggests that fewer traders are leveraging long positions in XRP.

XRP Weighted Funding rate | Source: CoinGlass

Chart of the day: Bitcoin risks extending decline 

Bitcoin price holds above $111,500 round-figure support at the time of writing on Monday as bulls eye a potential trend reversal toward the pivotal $120,000 level. Based on the short-term technical picture, sellers have the upper hand, backed by a sell signal maintained by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator since Sunday in the 4-hour time frame.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bearish region at 35, after peaking at around 63 on Friday, indicating a decrease in buying pressure. A steady recovery from near-oversold conditions could boost interest in BTC, encouraging traders to buy the dip, anticipating a strong reversal.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Altcoins update: Ethereum upholds support, XRP struggles with recovery

Ethereum price holds above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), hinting at potential entry opportunities ahead of another reversal toward its $4,955 record high and the key $5,000 level. 

The RSI stabilising above 40 reflects steady retail demand with a potential upswing toward the midline likely to precede the run-up targeting the $5,000 level.

In the event selling pressure overwhelms demand and Ethereum price extends its decline below the 50-period EMA support at $4,525, the 100-period EMA at $4,372 and the 200-period EMA at $4,082 will be in line to absorb the pressure.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart 

As for XRP, bulls are struggling to hold onto support at $3.00, trading at around $2.95 at the time of writing. The token also sits below the 50-period, 100-period and 200-period EMAs, highlighting a weakening technical structure.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart 

Bearish sentiment could take center stage in upcoming sessions, particularly with the MACD donning a sell signal. The path of least resistance could remain downward as long as the blue MACD line remains below the red signal line. 

Apart from the immediate $2.90 support, other areas of interest to traders include the demand zone at $2.72, which was tested on August 3 and $2.66 tested on July 25.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.


















Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-4.83%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Share
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.97-2.27%
Polkadot
DOT$3.904-4.71%
RWAX
APP$0.002941-15.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Share
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.09874-2.64%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01675+2.88%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4615-3.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining