Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP halt decline ahead of Fed meeting minutes release

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/20 20:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,885.39-1.51%
XRP
XRP$2.85-4.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,149.49-2.34%
  • Bitcoin resurfaces above $113,000 on Wednesday after a nearly 3% drop the previous day.
  • Ethereum bounces after dropping under $4,100 to test the lower boundary of a rising channel.
  • Ripple’s XRP breaks under a crucial support stronghold, with sellers targeting the $2.75 zone.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) recover on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) meeting minutes later today. Bitcoin resurfaces above the $113,000 level on Wednesday following the 2.89% drop from the previous day. 

Ethereum bounces off by over 3% from a support trendline of a rising channel pattern, hinting at a potential reversal. However, Ripple’s XRP struggles to find solid ground, with bears targeting further losses to test the monthly low. 

Anticipation rises ahead of Federal Reserve meeting minutes 

The broader financial market anticipates a possible interest rate cut by the Fed in September. However, optimism has faded to a 25 basis point (bps) reduction after the July US Producer Price Index (PPI) data release last week, from the previous 50 bps interest rate cut chances induced by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. 

The Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting are scheduled to become public on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. All eyes are on the minutes release, which could clarify the Fed's stance on possible rate cut decisions in September. 

CoinGlass data shows that the Open Interest (OI) of the crypto market decreased to $195.34 billion on Wednesday from $201.80 billion the previous day. A drop in OI indicates that capital is flowing out of the crypto market as traders adopt a wait-and-see strategy. 

Crypto Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

Amidst this, the liquidations in the crypto market have reached $447.98 million in the last 24 hours, comprising $362.31 million in long liquidations, which outpace $85.67 million in short liquidations. 

Liquidations data. Source: Coinglass

Bitcoin holds above a crucial support level

Bitcoin trades above $113,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after reaching a low of $112,566 earlier in the day. The minor recovery adds up to nearly 1% with bulls eyeing above $114,000, after the 2.89% drop on Tuesday breached the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $114,911.

If the market remains optimistic with the release of Fed meeting minutes, Bitcoin’s recovery could test the 50-day EMA at $114,911. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends the declining trend after crossing below its signal line on Saturday, which flashed a sell signal. A successive trend of red histogram bars below the zero line reflects a surge in bearish momentum. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 42 on the daily chart, showing a sideways movement above the oversold zone, which suggests weakened buying pressure. 

BTC/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, a slip below the monthly low of $111,920 could extend the decline to the 100-day EMA at $110,498. The next level below this dynamic support lies at $107,245. 

Ethereum’s recovery in a channel eyes further growth

Ethereum recovers by over 3% at press time on Wednesday, bouncing off the support trendline of a rising channel pattern on the daily chart (shared below). An extended recovery in ETH could test the all-time high of $4,868. 

The momentum indicators flash mixed signals on the daily chart. The MACD and its signal line decline after flashing a sell signal on Sunday. Additionally, the RSI at 55 bounces off the midpoint, remaining at neutral levels. 

ETH/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, a slip below the support trendline near the $4,000 psychological support would risk crashing the $3,941 support level.

XRP bulls eye to reclaim the 50-day EMA

Ripple’s XRP broke below the support confluence of a rising trendline, the 50-day EMA, and a Fibonacci retracement near the $3.00 psychological level, with a 6.56% drop on Tuesday. At the time of writing, XRP recovers over 1% on Wednesday, with bulls eyeing a reclaim of the 50-day EMA at $2.93.

If XRP resurfaces above this dynamic average line, it could test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.99, which is drawn from $1.90 on June 22 to $3.66 on July 18. 

The RSI reads 42 on the daily chart, holding below the halfway line as buying pressure remains on the lower side. Additionally, the MACD and its signal line are edging closer to the zero line as bearish momentum increases. 

XRP/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, the immediate support lies at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.78. 

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

The post Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin would fall to $100 was incorrect. Rogoff underestimated Bitcoin’s global utility and the regulatory environment around cryptocurrencies. In 2018, Kenneth Rogoff said Bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than ever reach $100,000 over a decade. The Harvard economist, who previously argued that Bitcoin’s use was primarily limited to illicit activities, on Tuesday admitted that he had made a wrong call. “What did I miss? I was far too optimistic about the US coming to its senses about sensible cryptocurrency regulation; why would policymakers want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities?” Rogoff explained how he miscalculated. The former IMF chief economist added that he underestimated Bitcoin’s role as a transaction medium in the $20 trillion underground economy and didn’t foresee regulators, including top officials, openly holding large crypto holdings despite clear conflicts of interest. “I did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the twenty-trillion dollar global underground economy.” In a 2018 interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rogoff anticipated that a global regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin would drive prices down and expected limited adoption as a real payment method. “I think Bitcoin will be worth a tiny fraction of what it is now if we’re headed out 10 years from now,” he said. “I would see $100 as being a lot more likely than $100,000 ten years from now.” Bitcoin was trading at around $11,242 when Rogoff made his call. Instead of collapsing to $100, the digital asset has surged past $100,000 in under a decade. At press time, Bitcoin was changing hands above $113,200, up about 907% since Rogoff’s bearish prediction, according to TradingView. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-harvard-economist/
Threshold
T$0.01565-4.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.05086-0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09833-1.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:06
Share
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892-5.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:33
Share
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.422-3.39%
Threshold
T$0.01565-4.33%
Chainlink
LINK$24.65+0.81%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates