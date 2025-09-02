Crypto Trader Banks $250M on Trump-Linked WLFI Token After $38M Plasma Win

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 23:35
A trader who made $38 million trading last week’s plasma (XPL) volatility secured another heft payday on Monday, profiting $250 million on the release world liberty financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) token linked to U.S. president Donald Trump’s family.

Etherscan data shows that the wallet in question, belonging to a trader known on derivatives platform HyperLiquid and X as Techno Revenant, invested $15 million in the WLFI token sale last year before being distributed 1% of the total supply on Monday, worth around $250 million.

The nine-digit score comes after the trader made $38 million on HyperLiquid last week, trading XPL as it spiked and wiped out $130 million in open interest on the futures market.

XPL/USD (TradingView)

WLFI began trading on Monday, spiking to 40 cents before retreating to 25 cents in a rollercoaster session that experienced more than $5 billion in trading volume.

While Techno Revenant calmly collected a $250 million payday, others were not as lucky as hackers ran a targeted phishing campaign against WLFI token holders.

Security experts labeled it a “classic EIP-7702 phishing exploit” as hackers exploited a loophole tied to Ethereum’s recent Pectra upgrade.

Read more: Holders of Trump’s Crypto Token Targeted by Hackers in Phishing Exploit

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/02/crypto-trader-scores-usd250m-payday-as-trump-linked-wlfi-hits-open-market

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
