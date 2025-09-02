Crypto Trader Banks $250M on Trump-Linked WLFI Token After $38M Plasma Win

A trader who made $38 million trading last week’s plasma (XPL) volatility secured another heft payday on Monday, profiting $250 million on the release world liberty financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) token linked to U.S. president Donald Trump’s family.

Etherscan data shows that the wallet in question, belonging to a trader known on derivatives platform HyperLiquid and X as Techno Revenant, invested $15 million in the WLFI token sale last year before being distributed 1% of the total supply on Monday, worth around $250 million.

The nine-digit score comes after the trader made $38 million on HyperLiquid last week, trading XPL as it spiked and wiped out $130 million in open interest on the futures market.

XPL/USD (TradingView)

WLFI began trading on Monday, spiking to 40 cents before retreating to 25 cents in a rollercoaster session that experienced more than $5 billion in trading volume.

While Techno Revenant calmly collected a $250 million payday, others were not as lucky as hackers ran a targeted phishing campaign against WLFI token holders.

Security experts labeled it a “classic EIP-7702 phishing exploit” as hackers exploited a loophole tied to Ethereum’s recent Pectra upgrade.

