Crypto Trader Makes Nearly 500,000% Profit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 13:11
Altcoins

When Pepe (PEPE) exploded onto the scene in 2023, few could have predicted just how quickly it would mint millionaires.

By the end of 2024, the meme-inspired token had surged to an eye-watering $0.00002803, briefly turning internet jokes into serious money.

One wallet in particular has become legend among traders. Using the alias dimethyltryptamine.eth, an investor spent the equivalent of just $215 in Ethereum to scoop up nearly 6 trillion PEPE coins. Months later, when the market frenzy peaked, part of that stack was sold for more than $1 million – proof that in crypto, timing can be everything.

Another trader followed a similar path, but on a slightly larger scale. With around $2,100 worth of ETH, this buyer secured over 5 trillion tokens. At the right moment, they sold a portion of their holdings for nearly $1.8 million, underscoring how life-changing the meme coin rush could be for those who got in early.

But stories of instant wealth mask the harsh reality for most investors. After the euphoric highs, both Pepe and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have suffered steep corrections. SHIB trades more than 80% below its record price, and PEPE has shed roughly two-thirds of its value since December’s peak.

The lesson is clear: while meme coins can generate staggering returns, they’re volatile, unpredictable, and often short-lived. Hitting the jackpot with just a few hundred dollars isn’t impossible – but the window of opportunity usually closes as quickly as it opens.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/crypto-trader-makes-nearly-500000-profit-here-is-how/

