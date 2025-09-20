The post Crypto traders bet on YouTuber Lord Miles dying in the desert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People are concerned that travel vlogger Lord Miles died after gamblers placed $8 million worth of trades on a crypto prediction market related to his dangerous commitment to complete a 40-day fast in the desert. The betting market is incredibly still live and accepting trades despite the rumors of his death. Whether he has actually perished is unclear as of publication time, though he has not responded to a Protos journalist who reached out via direct messages on X. Miles has 177,000 followers on YouTube and 341,000 followers on X and has previously performed stunts such as living with the terrorists. Excuse me, Lord Miles died? I don’t mean to trivialize this at all, but I’ve been told multiple times he’s been confirmed dead in Afghanistan etc Can someone DM me and give me a call or email me at [email protected] to confirm. This is alarming but I will wait to react https://t.co/NPGxXQ5xmc — E (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2025 This week, the odds rate plummeted on Miles’ ability to complete a 40-day fast in the desert. Since seven days ago, the market has fallen from 67% to a low of 16% earlier today. The market includes an explicit prohibition against consumption of “any food or calories other than water and electrolytes” in order to “succeed” at the fast.  Language explaining that not consuming calories can cause death was conveniently omitted from Polymarket’s description. Although starvation can cause death, trades on the market are not necessarily direct bets on Miles’ death. Donald Trump Jr. must be proud of Polymarket Polymarket boasts Donald Trump Jr. as an adviser, added after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, made an investment in the platform. Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, recently paid $112 million to acquire QCEX and its US-designated contract market (DCM) license… The post Crypto traders bet on YouTuber Lord Miles dying in the desert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People are concerned that travel vlogger Lord Miles died after gamblers placed $8 million worth of trades on a crypto prediction market related to his dangerous commitment to complete a 40-day fast in the desert. The betting market is incredibly still live and accepting trades despite the rumors of his death. Whether he has actually perished is unclear as of publication time, though he has not responded to a Protos journalist who reached out via direct messages on X. Miles has 177,000 followers on YouTube and 341,000 followers on X and has previously performed stunts such as living with the terrorists. Excuse me, Lord Miles died? I don’t mean to trivialize this at all, but I’ve been told multiple times he’s been confirmed dead in Afghanistan etc Can someone DM me and give me a call or email me at [email protected] to confirm. This is alarming but I will wait to react https://t.co/NPGxXQ5xmc — E (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2025 This week, the odds rate plummeted on Miles’ ability to complete a 40-day fast in the desert. Since seven days ago, the market has fallen from 67% to a low of 16% earlier today. The market includes an explicit prohibition against consumption of “any food or calories other than water and electrolytes” in order to “succeed” at the fast.  Language explaining that not consuming calories can cause death was conveniently omitted from Polymarket’s description. Although starvation can cause death, trades on the market are not necessarily direct bets on Miles’ death. Donald Trump Jr. must be proud of Polymarket Polymarket boasts Donald Trump Jr. as an adviser, added after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, made an investment in the platform. Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, recently paid $112 million to acquire QCEX and its US-designated contract market (DCM) license…

Crypto traders bet on YouTuber Lord Miles dying in the desert

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:03
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.423-1.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017466+0.04%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.07134-7.39%
67COIN
67$0.003548-23.17%

People are concerned that travel vlogger Lord Miles died after gamblers placed $8 million worth of trades on a crypto prediction market related to his dangerous commitment to complete a 40-day fast in the desert. The betting market is incredibly still live and accepting trades despite the rumors of his death.

Whether he has actually perished is unclear as of publication time, though he has not responded to a Protos journalist who reached out via direct messages on X.

Miles has 177,000 followers on YouTube and 341,000 followers on X and has previously performed stunts such as living with the terrorists.

This week, the odds rate plummeted on Miles’ ability to complete a 40-day fast in the desert. Since seven days ago, the market has fallen from 67% to a low of 16% earlier today.

The market includes an explicit prohibition against consumption of “any food or calories other than water and electrolytes” in order to “succeed” at the fast. 

Language explaining that not consuming calories can cause death was conveniently omitted from Polymarket’s description. Although starvation can cause death, trades on the market are not necessarily direct bets on Miles’ death.

Donald Trump Jr. must be proud of Polymarket

Polymarket boasts Donald Trump Jr. as an adviser, added after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, made an investment in the platform.

Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, recently paid $112 million to acquire QCEX and its US-designated contract market (DCM) license to bring its binary options to US traders that it claims to have banned to date.

That the market exists on Polymarket in the first place is incredible. In a press release including Trump Jr. in the headline, Polymarket boasted that it lets “people bet on what they actually believe will happen in the world” – including whether online provocateurs will consume calories.

Read more: Why Polymarket users are betting that Jesus Christ will return

Fake deaths have unfortunately become commonplace in crypto. Protos has covered the fake suicide of a Zerebro founder promoting a crypto token, the fake death of a teen rapper involved in another token, and various other meme coins involving fake death or near-death experiences.

Moreover, Miles also has a history of growing his fame with near-death experiences. His videos often promote life-threatening situations, and many people have feared for his life in the past.

Someone claimed that Polymarket “partnered” with Miles on his water fast attempt, but Protos was unable to verify any claim by Polymarket about such a partnership. To the contrary, Polymarket is a platform that permits users to propose and create betting markets using its platform that the company itself might not agree with.

However, Lord Miles had previously claimed that he was sponsored by the Duel gambling platform for this project.

In addition to skepticism that Miles has died, there are suspicions that his team could be financially involved in the market’s resolution.

Protos reached out to Polymarket for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/crypto-traders-bet-on-youtuber-lord-miles-dying-in-the-desert/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate