Crypto Traders Brace For Volatility After $1.5b Liquidation But One Viral Altcoin Has Remained Strong

By: Coindoo
2025/09/25 20:00
Altcoin
Ether and bitcoin have carried the heaviest losses, while traders are shifting focus toward options markets to hedge against further swings. Consequently, demand for contracts tied to price moves is climbing. Stocks and other risk assets, however, are still trending upward, creating a sharp contrast with crypto prices today.

Ether has fallen 0.9% in Asia trading after plunging as much as 9% earlier, wiping out nearly $500 million in long positions. Bitcoin is trailing close behind, down 0.8%. At the same time, nearly $23 billion in bitcoin and ether options are expiring in September, one of the biggest expiries recorded.

Analysts are pointing to excessive leverage and thin liquidity as the underlying drivers rather than any major trigger. Therefore, investors are again questioning why crypto is down today and preparing for sharp price action in the coming days.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Momentum

Amid the turbulence, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has remained firm, drawing investor interest. Phase 6 of the presale is underway and already 45% filled, with the token priced at $0.035. This marks a 250% increase from the opening presale phase price of $0.01. A total of $16,250,000 has been raised so far, with 16,570 holders onboarded.

Importantly, Phase 6 is selling fast, and once complete, Phase 7 will open at $0.04, a 14.3% increase. At launch, the token is set to list at $0.06, giving Phase 6 participants a potential 350% return. Investors are aware that the window to buy MUTM at current levels is closing quickly.

Mutuum Finance is not just in presale hype; it is actively shaping a lending-and-borrowing platform on Ethereum. The design allows users to earn yield on idle tokens or access loans without selling their holdings. This dual structure serves both peer-to-contract liquidity pools and peer-to-peer custom agreements. Consequently, Mutuum has positioned itself as more than a new crypto coin, showing real-world utility.

Furthermore, the team has already completed its Certik audit, securing a 90/100 token score, reflecting robust security. To deepen trust, Mutuum Finance has also launched a bug bounty program with Certik, allocating $50,000 USDT in rewards across four severity tiers. This initiative ensures ongoing scrutiny and safety.

Additionally, Mutuum has introduced a dashboard featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders, rewarding them with bonus tokens for maintaining their rank. This strategy is encouraging loyalty while driving healthy competition among investors.

Adding to the excitement, the project has rolled out its biggest giveaway to date. A total of $100,000 worth of MUTM is being distributed among 10 winners, each walking away with $10,000. Entry requires a minimum presale investment of $50, submission of a wallet address, and completion of a few simple quests. This has added further visibility to the presale and boosted participation.

Traders Watching The Next Big Move

The crypto crash today has reminded investors that volatility remains a constant in digital markets. While bitcoin and ether struggle with selling pressure, one viral altcoin has stayed strong in demand.

Mutuum Finance is not only attracting capital but also showing active development and clear product goals. For traders considering what crypto to buy now, MUTM stands out as a rare case of stability in an unstable market.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

