Crypto Traders Pile Into ’Justice‘ Tokens as Charlie Kirk Shooting Stirs Debate

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/12 21:28
Union
U$0.00918-3.16%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006897+5.60%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006087+13.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002707+5.08%
  • Meme coins surged wildly after Kirk’s death, millions flowing in minutes despite moral outrage.
  • Heavy insider selling and pump-and-dump warnings surfaced, yet traders kept chasing speculative “justice” tokens.

The fatal shooting of U.S. activist Charlie Kirk on September 10 has spilled into cryptocurrency markets, triggering a flood of speculative trading. Kirk, aged 31, was shot during his “American Comeback Tour” event at Utah Valley University, as reported by the BBC.

Within hours of the incident, meme-style digital tokens carrying Kirk’s name began appearing across multiple platforms. On Solana’s pump.fun platform, a token labeled “JusticeforCharlie” surged more than 32,000%, crossing a $7 million market cap within hours, according to DexScreener.

Another coin titled “RIPCharlieKirk” recorded a jump of more than 53,000%. Its market capitalization surged from below $22,000 at launch to above $5 million in only 45 minutes.

Dozens of similar tokens soon followed across other decentralized platforms. Many showed double and triple-digit percentage swings in their opening hours, highlighting how quickly speculative launches can spread.

Crypto Traders Pile Into ‘Justice’ Tokens as Charlie Kirk Shooting Stirs DebateSource: DexScreener

Ethical Debate Intensifies

The pace of launches sparked sharp criticism. Crypto Rug Muncher posted on X: 

Data from Blockchain trackers makes this criticism stronger. Insiders sold a large amount of the biggest CHARLIE token (contract:CsKfV8ePhQWiyQxNJwXhKZHcmUyNWBkHFGrkZGdJpump). The tool GMGN flagged more than 700 wallets linked to this token, raising suspicion of crypto market manipulation.

Another X user, Yonan, warned traders: 

Despite widespread warnings, some traders still defended these tokens. Altcoin Vietnam wrote on X.

Supporters framed their purchases as an act of solidarity with Kirk’s legacy.

The contrast in opinion highlighted a broader divide in the crypto space. While some see justice tokens as symbols of unity, others argue they exploit grief for profit.

As of writing, many of these coins had already crashed into negative territory. The movement exhibited classic pump-and-dump behavior, with rapid spikes and abrupt sell-offs.

The rise of these tokens raises deeper questions for the digital asset sector. Most of them have no development team and no clear purpose, and they only rely on speculation, making them unstable and prone to abuse.

Critics say these actions are just opportunism and a selfish attempt to profit from Charlie Kirk’s death. Supporters say these are community-led movements that are linked to justice.

Until the industry addresses the tension between speculation and morality, such incidents are inevitable and will fuel more controversy over the extent of acceptable behavior within the crypto markets.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04446+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.35909+8.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10642+18.75%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2102+2.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether is rolling out a new stablecoin called USAT, which is designed for American institutions and residents. The company also named Bo Hines the new chief executive of its US arm. Tether’s USDT was once tagged as the cryptocurrency most preferred by criminals. After pro-crypto President Trump returned to the Oval, the firm now casts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.99+2.46%
Propy
PRO$0.7203+3.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00623-0.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot