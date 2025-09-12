Crypto Traders Pile Into ’Justice‘ Tokens as Charlie Kirk Shooting Stirs Debate

Meme coins surged wildly after Kirk’s death, millions flowing in minutes despite moral outrage.

Heavy insider selling and pump-and-dump warnings surfaced, yet traders kept chasing speculative “justice” tokens.

The fatal shooting of U.S. activist Charlie Kirk on September 10 has spilled into cryptocurrency markets, triggering a flood of speculative trading. Kirk, aged 31, was shot during his “American Comeback Tour” event at Utah Valley University, as reported by the BBC.

Within hours of the incident, meme-style digital tokens carrying Kirk’s name began appearing across multiple platforms. On Solana’s pump.fun platform, a token labeled “JusticeforCharlie” surged more than 32,000%, crossing a $7 million market cap within hours, according to DexScreener.

Another coin titled “RIPCharlieKirk” recorded a jump of more than 53,000%. Its market capitalization surged from below $22,000 at launch to above $5 million in only 45 minutes.

Dozens of similar tokens soon followed across other decentralized platforms. Many showed double and triple-digit percentage swings in their opening hours, highlighting how quickly speculative launches can spread.

Ethical Debate Intensifies

Source: DexScreener

The pace of launches sparked sharp criticism. Crypto Rug Muncher posted on X:

Data from Blockchain trackers makes this criticism stronger. Insiders sold a large amount of the biggest CHARLIE token (contract:CsKfV8ePhQWiyQxNJwXhKZHcmUyNWBkHFGrkZGdJpump). The tool GMGN flagged more than 700 wallets linked to this token, raising suspicion of crypto market manipulation.

Another X user, Yonan, warned traders:

Despite widespread warnings, some traders still defended these tokens. Altcoin Vietnam wrote on X.

Supporters framed their purchases as an act of solidarity with Kirk’s legacy.

The contrast in opinion highlighted a broader divide in the crypto space. While some see justice tokens as symbols of unity, others argue they exploit grief for profit.

As of writing, many of these coins had already crashed into negative territory. The movement exhibited classic pump-and-dump behavior, with rapid spikes and abrupt sell-offs.

The rise of these tokens raises deeper questions for the digital asset sector. Most of them have no development team and no clear purpose, and they only rely on speculation, making them unstable and prone to abuse.

Critics say these actions are just opportunism and a selfish attempt to profit from Charlie Kirk’s death. Supporters say these are community-led movements that are linked to justice.

Until the industry addresses the tension between speculation and morality, such incidents are inevitable and will fuel more controversy over the extent of acceptable behavior within the crypto markets.

