Crypto treasuries for around 500,000 BTC: the PvP phase kicks off as Nasdaq raises its guard

Recently, corporate treasuries holding digital assets (DAT: Digital Asset Treasuries) have aggregated about 500,000 BTC according to market estimates BitcoinTreasuries and institutional reports CoinShares, triggering a new competitive phase of the crypto cycle. This “PvP phase” — player versus player — rewards execution, discipline, and transparency more than simply emulating the early movers, while Nasdaq’s oversight on capital increases aimed at crypto becomes tighter.

According to data collected from on-chain analysis and SEC filings updated as of September 1, 2025, the aggregate of the DAT is consistent with major market sources and the public statements of the companies involved. Industry analysts note that 500,000 BTC equates to about 2.6% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply (estimated supply ~19.5 million as of September 2025), a useful reference for estimating the potential impact on spot spreads. Cross-verification on public databases and corporate documents confirms repeated patterns of scheduled purchases and use of ATM issuance in the filings.

Digital Treasuries: The New Structural “Bid” in the Market

DATs have changed the landscape of demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The programmatic and recurring purchases by publicly traded companies provide a support base for prices, especially during phases of low liquidity. In this context, the flow has become more predictable but also more selective.

Bitcoin : market estimates indicate aggregates around 500,000 BTC held by treasuries and listed corporate vehicles.

Ethereum : approximately 4 million ETH are held in corporate wallets and connected vehicles, as indicated by third-party on-chain analyses (Glassnode, Chainalysis).

Solana and altcoin: significant accumulations on SOL and mid-cap, with growing volumes in the "satellite" allocations of the DAT.

In parallel, since the beginning of 2025, at least 154 US companies have raised approximately 98.4 billion dollars with the declared (or implicit) purpose of purchasing crypto, according to recent press reports.

The flow is not homogeneous: some companies remain focused on large cap (BTC and ETH), while others seek alpha in more volatile altcoins. Recurring examples include issuances of convertibles and ATM (at-the-market) programs declared in filings, with staggered purchases to reduce market impact. It should be noted that this gradual approach tends to mitigate pressure on spreads.

From the “pioneer” award to the PvP phase: how the cycle changes

The DAT cycle can be read in two acts. In the first, the early adoption rewarded pioneers with high multiples and valuation “premiums” compared to the assets held. Now the script has changed, with more intense competition among similar players.

What is the PvP (player versus player) phase

Direct competition : more players are pursuing the same “narrative trade,” rewards are compressed.

Execution > narrative : what matters are timing , risk management, capital structure.

: what matters are , management, capital structure. Natural selection: opportunistic operators can be diluted or exit; the disciplined consolidate.

Consequently, the performance of DAT today depends on purchase policies, governance, and transparency of information, not just on nominal exposure to crypto. That said, consistency between mandate and operations remains a significant differentiator.

Nasdaq and Rules: More Disclosure, More Controls

In recent months, Nasdaq’s oversight on capital increases intended for digital asset purchases has strengthened. According to recent journalistic reconstructions, the exchange has intensified the preliminary review of operations and documents, although without introducing a formal rule dedicated to DAT. The practical approach leads to a greater demand for disclosure, in line with listing requirements and market guidelines provided by authorities and exchanges Nasdaq Listing Rules and with SEC investor advisories.

What can change in practice

Greater transparency on strategy, risks, and operational limits of the treasury.

Stock approvals more frequently required for dilutive operations or automatic conversions.

more frequently required for dilutive operations or automatic conversions. Risk of suspensions or delisting for those who do not meet governance and disclosure requirements.

In summary: more protections for shareholders and less room for regulatory arbitrage. Paradoxically, such a tightening can strengthen solid entities and filter out fragile projects. Yet, for the more organized players, the effect can even be orderly.

Prices: How Much Do DATs Really Matter for BTC and ETH

The DAT impact by offering a recurring bid that reduces the available supply on the spot and can amplify trends. However, prices remain sensitive to rates, macroeconomic cycles, and institutional global flows. Their influence is therefore significant, but not exclusive. In other words, the market context continues to make a difference.

More pronounced effect during phases of thin liquidity or during supply shocks.

or during supply shocks. Minor impact when macro volatility increases or risk flows decrease.

September “black month” for Bitcoin? What the data says

The narrative of seasonality in September on BTC is entrenched, but statistical tests show weak evidence. Analyses on multi-cycle historical series indicate that the calendar month is not a reliable predictor of returns. That said, short-term perception can still influence flows.

The statistical point, without myths

Wide confidence intervals : no month shows "abnormal" performance with robust significance.

Out-of-sample : adding the month to the model does not improve the forecast compared to a historical baseline.

: adding the month to the model does not improve the forecast compared to a historical baseline. Placebo: similar patterns emerge by chance in a non-negligible portion of simulations.

Operational morale: treat September seasonality as a bias, not as a rule. For a methodological deep dive, see our analysis on seasonality in cryptocurrencies.

Immediate implications for markets and investors

The short-term outlook remains constructive: sustained liquidity, institutional interest, and capital allocated to DAT. However, the PvP phase and Nasdaq controls require greater selectivity. Indeed, quality differences tend to emerge more quickly.

Evaluate the sustainability of the treasury model (capital costs, dilution risk, consistency with the core business). Insights on governance and treasury models are available in our Crypto Treasury Governance guide.

Weigh the quality of disclosures: purchase policy, limits, audit, custody.

Monitor potential consolidations: M&A and restructurings can reshape the sector.

potential consolidations: M&A and restructurings can reshape the sector. Distinguish between market “beta” exposure and the ability to generate alpha through execution.

Conclusion: DAT remain a driver of demand in the crypto market. However, high competition and increased supervision are redefining winners and losers. The next phase of the cycle will depend on the balance between strategy, governance, and regulations.